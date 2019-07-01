‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry And Leah Messer Plan Hawaii Trip With Six Kids: ‘Stay Tuned For This Chaos’

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer appear on Teen Mom 2, but outside of the show, the two moms are good friends in real life. In fact, the two are so close that they often take trips together, and it looks like the girls have another planned. Over the weekend, Kailyn took to Twitter to reveal that she and Leah will soon be taking a trip to Hawaii.

“@TM2LeahDawn & I will be in Hawaii with alllll the kids! Stay tuned for this chaos,” Kail tweeted, inserting an emoji holding up two fingers to show that the girls will be on the island in two days.

Kail revealed that she and Leah will both be taking the trip with all of their kids, which means that the two moms will be in Hawaii with six kids.

Kailyn is the mom of three boys. She appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant when she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship with Isaac’s dad did not work out, and Kail eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. Together, the two married and had one son together. The two eventually divorced, and Kail gave birth to her third son in 2017.

Leah, on the other hand, is the mother of three girls. She also appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant when she gave birth to her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah. Leah married Corey Simms, the father of her twins before the two eventually divorced. Leah later moved on with Jeremy Calvert. The two married and together have one child, a daughter named Addie.

This isn’t the first vacation that the two women have taken together, but it may be the first that the two have taken with all the kids. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail and Leah recently took a trip to Costa Rica, but they had to deal with some pretty crazy rumors after the trip. After the women shared photos of themselves together, rumors that the two were dating started to swirl. Kail quipped back at the rumors, saying that she and Leah were “getting married.”

Leah and Kail will likely be sharing pictures of their vacation together, and fans can’t wait to see how the trip goes with all the kids with them. While the two are reportedly filming for Teen Mom 2, it is unclear if this trip is being filmed for the show. Hopefully, everyone has a great time in Hawaii!