Twitter Users Demand That Lizzo, Not Melissa McCarthy, Play Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Remake

Not everyone was pleased with actress Melissa McCarthy being Disney’s next Ursula.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the Bridesmaids actress is in talks to play one of Disney’s most popular villains for the live-action movie of The Little Mermaid. The Oscar-nominated actress is reportedly one of the top contenders for the role, as viewers search for the cast of Disney’s next remake.

While McCarthy is reportedly only in talks to take on the character of Ursula, who was voiced by Pat Carroll in the 1989 film, many users on Twitter felt that the role should go to rapper and singer Lizzo. Uproxx reports that the users believe the rising star was one of the top names being tossed into the consideration for the fictional sea witch.

“I am vetoing this already. We done told yall to cast @lizzo. @Disney,” one user tweeted with a side-by-side photo of McCarthy and cartoon Ursula.

“Is @lizzo not available to play Ursula in the live action little mermaid cuz…….I will only accept her in that role,” another follower chimed in.

Another user also shared a video of Lizzo dressed as Ursula, which she posted in 2018. In the video, the “Truth Hurts” songstress is singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” while rocking purple makeup, a gray wig, blue eyeshadow, and bright red lipstick. Lizzo herself even reposted the video upon learning that McCarthy was slated for the role.

Did Lizzo change her name https://t.co/EGOVjO30D4 — Ira thee Third (@ira) June 28, 2019

In addition to Lizzo, many Twitter users suggested other celebrities take on the role. Names like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Titus Burgess, Danielle Brooks, and Queen Latifah were mentioned for the spot.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that if chosen for the role, McCarthy would be working with the team behind the 1989 cartoon, which is loosely based off of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. The film will be directed by Rob Marshall and will be scored by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the new iteration. Menken is set to compose the music, with Miranda writing the lyrics.

The Little Mermaid will be the newest of Disney’s strategy of making its classic animated movies into live-action remakes. The studio’s latest film, Aladdin, reportedly grossed $800 million as of last week. The studio’s other successful animated film, The Lion King, will come to theaters next month.

According to Variety, this will mark one of the first family-friendly roles for McCarthy, who has built her career on adult comedies including Spy, The Heat, and Bridesmaids, which earned her an Oscar nomination for best-supporting actress.

She was most recently seen in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a dramatic turn that also earned her an Oscar nomination, this time for best actress.