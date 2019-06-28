Mark Harmon Wants Pauley Perrette To Shut Up, Actor Tells CBS He Will Sue If She Doesn’t

Mark Harmon is furious with his former NCIS co-star, Pauley Perrette, and the feeling is mutual — but for completely different reasons. Harmon has had enough of Perrette’s negative assessment of him while she has been striking out at him. She said he’s the main reason why she left their hit show last year after participating in 352 episodes during 15 seasons.

Now, CBS is in the middle of this mess, thanks in part to Mark Harmon’s alleged distress signal.

“You’d better rein in Pauley Perrette — or I’ll sue her,” Harmon said, as Radar Online reported, revealing what their source told them regarding his request directed at the network.

Harmon talked about Pauley’s use of social media to attack him.

On Twitter earlier this month, the actress admitted, via a very troubling tweet, that she is frightened of the actor. The actress, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS, relayed that she has even suffered “nightmares” during which time her nemesis was “attacking” her — a statement that the actor vehemently denies.

“Pauley has made it seem as if he got physical with her, which he insists he never did. Mark feels the whole thing has gotten out of hand and wants CBS to do something before he is forced to. Mark told them he hasn’t hired a lawyer yet but is ready to take legal action if she continues to claim he assaulted and intimidated her.”

Apparently, Harmon has had enough of his former co-star trumpeting abuse and other related claims. Mark, who does not engage on any type of social media, has even gone so far as to prompt his public relations experts to come up with a positive story about him in order to help clear his name. At this point, though, he has not reportedly lawyered up.

Perrette has defended her actions for slamming Harmon, but she also been unclear as to how he has specifically wronged her.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” one of her Twitter posts stated.

Another Twitter post from the actress clarified a little further, but was still obtuse.

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’. No morals, no obligation to truth and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it,” she said.

Meanwhile, CBS released a statement in May after some of Pauley’s tweets drew plenty of attention about her problems at NCIS.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS, and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

In better news, CBS is braced to launch Pauley Perrette’s new sitcom this fall, called Broke, while Mark Harmon will continuing starring in his hit show, NCIS, on the same network.