Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her ‘Summer Swim Muse’

Catherine Zeta-Jones might be considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, but even she needs style inspiration at times. On Monday, the Mask of Zorro actress wrote that her “summer swim muse” is none other than the iconic Grace Kelly. Zeta-Jones made the confession on Instagram, where she boasts a whopping 2.6 million followers.

Grace Kelly was a celebrated actress in the 1950s, winning an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1955. She was also known for being one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s muses, and starred in several of his films, including Dial M For Murder and To Catch a Thief. However, she might be most famous for her marriage to Prince Rainier of Monaco.

The two got married in a star-studded celebration in 1956, making Kelly famous world-wide as a true American princess.

The picture that Zeta-Jones posted featured Grace relaxing cross-legged on the beach in a white two-piece swimsuit. Setting the scene was a classic red and white striped towel that perfectly matched Kelly’s red lipstick. Kelly posed by pushing her wavy blonde hair aside as she looks into the camera. Behind are the glimpses of lush greenery and the beautiful blue sky.

The upload earned over 10,000 likes within the first two hours.

The Catherine the Great actress often enjoys making vintage-themed posts on the social media site. Over the weekend, she posted about her “Saturday status” with a clip from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The video was of the iconic song “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend,” though sung by Jane Russell instead of the more well-known Marilyn Monroe version.

Zeta-Jones had also uploaded a post earlier in June about her outfit “inspiration” that featured dancing legends Fred Astaire and Vera-Ellen, as well as another admiring Elizabeth Taylor’s costume in Cleopatra.

However, though the Chicago actress may have looked to Kelly for inspiration, her fans could argue that she needs little guidance. Earlier in May, the Welsh native wowed fans with a throwback picture of herself coming out of a pool. She stunned while rocking a beige sequined slip dress that clung to every curve.

Loading...

The picture was well-loved by fans, who gave it over 113,000 likes and nearly 1,400 comments.

Zeta-Jones has even a few pictures where she channels Grace Kelly. In a post from January, she sizzles in a white low cut outfit with a vintage plunge twist neckline. She also has classic curls styled in a deep side part, as well as vintage red lipstick. The look was completed with a chunky gold bracelet and enormous ring.

The update won nearly 112,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.