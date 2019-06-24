John Stamos Addresses ‘Difficult’ Lori Loughlin Situation As ‘Fuller House’ Moves On Without Aunt Becky

The Netflix star says he's still trying to figure out how to address the absence of his TV wife.

John Stamos says he’s still trying to work out how Fuller House will finish out its final season without Lori Loughlin’s character, Becky Katspolis. The Netflix star told Entertainment Tonight that he’s not quite ready to talk about his TV wife’s absence from the upcoming final season of the Full House spinoff because he’s still trying to “figure it out.”

Loughlin is not expected to return to Fuller House amid her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her wealthy husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California as fake recruits for the rowing team. Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to the charges in April, but face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Stamos, an executive producer on Fuller House, admitted to ET that while filming for the show’s final season began a few weeks ago, he has yet to shoot any scenes. Aunt Becky’s fate is still up in the air.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on. I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

John Stamos also teased that the final season of Fuller House will be split into two parts, with nine episodes each. He also downplayed his character, Jesse Katspolis’ role on the final season and instead pointed to scripts focused on series stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

“I’m on some of them but it’s become a girls show and I think a lot of the storylines will be around them.”

Stamos admitted that the long-running family sitcom, which originally aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, still has “a lot of energy” surrounding it.

“There’s too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people. So it’s not going to go down easy,” the Fuller House star said.

Loughlin’s other Fuller House stars have not said much about the future of her character on the Netflix reboot. Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner on the series, told The Washington Post that he can no longer talk about Loughlin’s situation because it turns into “a long conversation” that he “can’t even emotionally have it at this point.”

Saget, who described the show’s upcoming fifth and final season, as “bittersweet,” previously told TMZ that he’s still on Loughlin’s “team.”

“You love who you love in your life,” the Fuller House star said. “I’m on the team of people that I love, but life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it.”

Loading...

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure recently used her acceptance speech at the Kids’ Choice Awards to remind fans that “a loving family sticks together no matter what,” which many fans of the series took as a show of her support for her TV aunt, Loughlin.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year.