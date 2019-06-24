Lyssa Chapman Shows Overwhelming Support For Beth Chapman After Coma News Despite Nasty Feud

It’s been just over 24 hours since news of Beth Chapman being placed in a medically-induced coma broke. Thousands have shown support for Beth and the entire Chapman family across social media, as fans prayed for the famed bounty hunter to make a steady recovery. Those closest to the situation have been asking for help online, with Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, asking for prayers from fans early yesterday morning. Beth’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, has also kept her followers in the loop, offering updates whenever she can.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Leland Chapman and his wife, Jamie Chapman, shared family photos alongside Beth on their Instagram pages, showing their support for the family’s matriarch in pictures. Despite having a nasty feud earlier this year with Beth, Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman has shown overwhelming support on social media, to the surprise of some fans.

Lyssa shared a photo she had taken with Beth to her Instagram page Sunday night and opted to leave out the caption. Fans began commenting on the thoughtful gesture and rewarded the photo with over 14,000 likes.

Over on Twitter, Lyssa was much more active when it came to the breaking news regarding her stepmother. The 32-year-old commented on an old Twitter thread from May when a Chapman family fan condemned her for not wishing Beth a “Happy Mother’s Day.” After a separate user commented on the thread asking if Lyssa would have any regrets if something happened to Beth, she promptly responded.

“I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family,” Lyssa tweeted yesterday.

Back in May, Beth let it be known that she was upset with Lyssa for not wishing her any Mother’s Day sentiments, and also showed frustration over not being invited to her granddaughter’s graduation. The social media feud got ugly, but it looks like Lyssa is putting all of that behind her to ensure Beth gets well.

In addition to the Instagram post and tweet, Lyssa also shared fan photos of Beth to her Instagram story, while tagging the party who created them. The former reality star also retweeted several stories about Beth’s current health crisis and sent out a hashtag that showed the most support of all.

Over the last couple of years, #KeepFightingBeth has been the hashtag of Dog the Bounty Hunter fans after it was revealed that Beth was dealing with throat cancer. Her current hospitalization was due to a choking emergency, and as of right now, Beth is still thought to be in a medically-induced coma.