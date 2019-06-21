Janet Jackson Looks Ethereal On ‘The Sunday Times’ Cover With World Exclusive Interview

Ahead of her highly anticipated Glastonbury performance, Janet Jackson has graced the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine in the U.K.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper looks ethereal yet powerful on the cover. Her pose is slightly statue-esque as she poses with her head up. She appears to be wearing a denim shirt and white T-shirt underneath huge neon poofy shoulder pads, which dominate the cover, along with her eyes that powerfully pierce straight through the camera lens. Jackson’s hair is curly which is a look she has been rocking a lot lately, especially on her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency.

The Sunday Times state on Instagram that they have bagged themselves a world exclusive interview with the icon. Jackson tends to keep a low profile when not performing on stage, so this interview might be one of a few fans will get to read this year.

Photographer for the photoshoot, Lorenzo Agius, shared a photo of himself with the legend on Instagram in April when the shoot took place. The two looked happy to be in each others company.

“It’s Janet…Miss Jackson if you’re nasty. Well, that was a fun shoot. Great time had by one and all. Look out for the shoot in June. Thanks, Janet,” he captioned their photo together.

The magazine will be included inside The Sunday Times newspaper on June 23.

Next Saturday, Jackson will perform on the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage, at Glastonbury Festival. Her set will be her first show in the U.K. since 2011. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Loading...

Due to the huge buzz surrounding her upcoming performance, Bustle has speculated whether Jackson will announce a U.K. tour off of the highly talked about appearance.

Janet is also scheduled to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland the day after her Glasto set on June 30. In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been going down a storm and receiving rave reviews, which The Inquisitr noted. Big names such as Kelly Rowland, Queen Latifah, Lil’ Kim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Beyonce are just a few of the celebs who have been in the audience to watch the global icon.

Earlier this year, Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by “Make Me Feel” entertainer, Janelle Monae. During her speech, she declared that Janet was the queen of black girl magic, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Instagram, Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers.