‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 24: Hope Breaks Down & Calls Phoebe ‘Beth’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 24 reveal a dramatic week ahead. Not only will someone lose their life in an effort to reunite Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer with their baby, but Hope will have an emotional breakdown and call Phoebe “Beth.”

Monday, June 24 – Death Shocks Colleagues & Family

Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) is determined to let Hope know that her daughter is alive. However, it appears as if someone will lose their life before the truth comes out.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) turns to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), per Highlight Hollywood. She tells him that she is concerned about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) obsession with her daughter. Since Ridge does not share her opinion, she may find a sympathetic ear in Bill.

Tuesday, June 25 – Pam Provides Critical Information

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke learn that someone has died. Their relationship will be impacted by the shocking news. Their marriage is already under considerable strain after Hope and Liam’s marriage ended, and this may be the tipping point for “Bridge.”

Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) will tell Brooke about the circumstances surrounding the tragic death. Brooke, who is already suspicious, may begin to piece together the events of what really led to someone paying the ultimate price.

Wednesday, June 26 – A Memorial Service On Bold And The Beautiful

The Avants, Spectras, Logans, and Forresters will be impacted by the sudden death of one of their own. They will come together to support their loved ones.

Quinn (Rena Sofer), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Eric will speak at a service in honor of the person who died.

Thursday, June 27 – Thomas Calls For Backup

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) makes a mysterious call to an old friend, Vincent. It appears as if Thomas needs him to execute one of his shady plans.

Brooke and Ridge disagree about Hope’s next step. B&B fans may remember that Emma was the lead dancer in the Hope For The Future extravaganza. Brooke may feel that her daughter deserves a break from the line, while Ridge may be excited about Thomas’ designs.

Friday, June 28 – Hope Logan Breaks Down & Calls Phoebe “Beth”

Hope has an emotional breakdown and calls Phoebe “Beth.” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will panic as he sees Hope on the verge of losing her sanity.

Wyatt will make a life-altering decision in the light of the week’s tragedy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.