‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Daniel Salazar Set To Return In Episode 4

Will Victor Strand steal Daniel's plane in the next episode of 'Fear'?

Fans of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the return of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) in Season 5. The character that refuses to die — even when shot in the face — was reunited with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in Episode 2 of the zombie apocalypse series. Now, he looks set to appear again in Episode 4.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Victor Strand had a meeting with Daniel in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead. This group, in need of an aircraft, had discovered via Althea’s (Maggie Grace) tapes that Daniel Salazar had one in his possession. At the time of accepting the mission to approach Daniel and ask to borrow the plane, Victor had no idea that the man dubbed “Skid Mark” on the tape would turn out to be the very man whom he had shot in the face in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead. As to be expected, the meeting did no go well and Strand was told to leave and never return.

It seemed that that would be the conclusion of Daniel’s return to Fear the Walking Dead. However, a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly revealed the character would make a comeback in future episodes of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Now, the trailer for Episode 4 also shows Daniel returning.

In the clip, Daniel is seen walking along a deserted road and having to deal with the threat of a large group of the infected. In addition, Strand is seen next to a plane, indicating that he might actually have ignored Daniel’s threat to stay away.

As yet, it is unclear as to how Strand winds up next to what is assumed to be Daniel’s plane. However, earlier in the Episode 4 clip, Strand is seen whispering into a walkie-talkie to “open the gate,” so perhaps the group has planned to steal the plane from Daniel.

Potentially, the group may have been keeping a watchful eye on Daniel and are sneaking in when Daniel is away from his compound, as indicated by the footage showing Daniel near the group of the infected. Another scenario could see Strand’s group copy what happened to them when Logan (Matt Frewer) created a distraction to lure the group away from the denim factory in order for him to take the location peacefully.

However, viewers will have to tune into Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 to find out more about Daniel’s return and how Strand ends up with the plane.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 23 at 9 p.m. with Episode 4, titled “Skid Mark.” The synopsis for this episode is below.