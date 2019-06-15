Jessie J Reveals She’s Met Channing Tatum’s 6-Year-Old Daughter And Says That She Is ‘Absolutely Lovely’

Jessie J is opening up even more about her relationship with Channing Tatum.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the “Who You Are” songstress has shared more and more details about her feelings for the Magic Mike actor. Things have reportedly gotten so serious between the two stars that Jessie has met another special lady in Tatum’s life. According to Hollywood Life, Jessie shared with The Times that she has recently met the actor’s 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan. The singer said that meeting Everly was completely easy for her and wasn’t an uncomfortable situation at all.

“She’s just six and absolutely lovely,” Jessie said when asked what it was like meeting Everly.

Rumors began to swirl that the Jessie and Tatum were an item in October 2018, just months after Tatum and Dewan announced their split. While they exchanged flirty comments with each other in the past, the two didn’t make their first public appearance until March. However, Jessie said that being caught by the paparazzi forced the couple to deal with the ins and outs of their relationship sooner than later.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” the singer said. “We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…”

The singer also mentioned that she is, “very happy on 21 Jump Street,” referring to his 2012 film. She also mentioned that she loves how the actor keeps up with himself in terms of hygiene. Jessie also shared that her man has “good morals and a sense of humor.”

Jessie’s recent comments about her beau come months after she announced her problems with fertility. People reports that the “Domino” singer revealed during a London concert in November that doctors told her four years ago that she wouldn’t be able to have children. The singer reportedly suffers from adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that lines the uterus grows into the uterus’ muscular wall, Since then, Jessie shared that she would be looking into her options for adoption down the road. The singer also mentioned that surrogacy could be an option if she couldn’t have children naturally.

In addition to having babies on the brain, Jessie also said that fans are wondering when she and Tatum will walk down the aisle. While she is happy with her relationship, she shared that the couple is in no rush to get married.

“I mean, I have been in relationships with people longer than Chan, but they’re not famous so no one really cares,” Jessie said about the marriage questions.