Sophie Turner Has Wild Time At Bachelorette Party With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Star Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner may have already tied the knot with husband Joe Jonas in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony, but that doesn’t mean she’s about to give up on having a wild bachelorette adventure. As many fans may know, while the duo got legally married in Vegas, they’re also planning a luxurious French wedding, as Elle reports. Prior to walking down the aisle a second time in France, Turner gathered all her girlfriends — including Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who will be Turner’s maid of honor — and headed out on a multi-country bachelorette extravaganza, as Just Jared reports.

Turner’s bachelorette plans are far more involved than the average girls’ night out. She started by getting a private jet for all her girls, where they snacked on McDonald’s. The group apparently left from London and headed to Benidorm, Spain, and also stopped by Prague and Berlin along the way.

While Turner and Williams have kept quiet about the festivities on their social media accounts, Turner doesn’t seem to have prohibited her pals from sharing about the experience online. One of her friends, Blair Noel Croce, has shared quite a few shots of the bachelorette festivities on Instagram — and it looks like a total blast. Only Sophie Turner would get colorful wigs for all her girls to wear on a night out.

Blair’s latest post featured the group in Benidorm, posing in their wigs, and fans aren’t quite sure how long the festivities will last. Given that they’ve already stopped in multiple cities, perhaps Turner has a week-long international extravaganza planned. Only time will tell!

E! News reported that a source spilled all about the experience the girls were having, and it seems like Turner went all out.

“Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie… Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot of fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend… The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast. They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset.”

Turner’s plans did include a sweet tribute to her husband Joe Jonas. Before the girls hopped on the private plane and headed out to lounge in the sun, they all got tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert in London to kick things off.