Charli XCX Teases New Album With 14 Collaborations

It’s been a while since Charli XCX released a studio album, but her social media posts imply a new one is coming really soon.

On Instagram, she attached a photo of herself sitting on a sofa. She is wearing a pink dress with heels with her feet rested on the seat. For the caption, she said that her upcoming album will consist of 15 tracks and 14 collaborations. She asked her followers to try and guess who will be featured on the album.

“WE ARE READY!!!! We just need at least one of them to be Sophie!” one user commented.

“A Tommy Genesis collab?” another guessed.

“DROP THE ALBUM CHARLOTTE,” a fan demanded.

The post has been liked by over 93,000 accounts within 17 hours.

In a separate Instagram post, Charli described her album while posing in see-through underwear.

“My album is beautiful and soft and aggressive and emotional and clubby and tender all at once. I’ve really put all of ME into this. Every aspect of my personality, truth about romantic relationships, working relationships, friends. It’s honest and raw and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” she captioned the post.

To celebrate Pride Month and her LGBTQ+ fans, XCX posed in a rainbow flag, telling her followers that she is happy to have a connection to the community, per The Inquisitr.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported the “After The Afterparty” songstress telling fans to support her new single while posing in a skimpy yellow bikini. Her caption mentioned that major labels have scientifically proven that if you post an image of yourself in a bikini, your song will increase by 10 percent in streams.

Her single with Lizzo called “Blame It On Your Love” has been streamed more than 9.1 million times on Spotify and so far has peaked at No. 70 in the U.K.

A couple of weeks ago, Charli released a remix of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe” with Diplo and Herve Pagez. Titled “Spicy,” the song has already racked up more than 5.7 million streams on Spotify. Last week, she teamed up with BTS on “Dream Glow.”

Throughout her career, XCX has collaborated with many other big names — Iggy Azalea, Troye Sivan, Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and David Guetta to name a few.

Charli has released two studio albums to date — True Romance and Sucker. In 2017, she treated fans with two mixtape releases — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

On Twitter, Charli XCX has more than 3.2 million Instagram followers. She regularly interacts with her fans on the platform, calling them “angels.”