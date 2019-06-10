Duggar Clan Shares Devastating Loss Of Beloved Family Member On Instagram

The Duggar family has shared a devastating loss on Instagram of one of the most beloved members of their extended clan. Mary Duggar, the mother of family patriarch Jim Bob, passed away on Sunday, June 9.

The family shared their sentiments to their official Facebook and Jill Duggar Dillard posted her sadness regarding her grandmother’s passing on Instagram as did Anna Duggar, wife of Josh.

Jill Duggar noted that her grandmother was a “feisty” and “incredible” woman of faith who died suddenly. She also revealed that she felt her beloved grandmother was “ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble.”

In the Duggar Family Facebook post, there was an obituary about Mary Duggar, a woman whom fans knew as a quiet but steady presence for the clan for many years. She was seen on-camera throughout the family’s TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, offering words of wisdom as well as assistance to Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar in the raising of their children.

Mary Duggar moved in with the Duggar clan when they built their infamous supersized home, at the time living there with her husband of almost 50 years, Jimmy Lee Duggar, Jim Bob’s father. She tended to Jimmy Lee when he grew ill and up until the time of his death in 2009. After his passing, she remained in the Duggar household, helping the family with the younger children and being a constant show of support to her grandchildren.

“Grandma Mary” as viewers knew her, was a devout Christian and a mother of two children; Jim Bob and Deanna. She would eventually become a grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

It appears that Mary Duggar also helped set Jim Bob Duggar on the road to success in real estate. While fans of the series have learned that Jim Bob Duggar regularly buys properties, fixes them and resells them, a process called “flipping,” he also owns several larger properties that he has broken up and sold to different businesses, generating a monthly rent to supplement his income.

Mary Duggar was a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for her successful transactions in the area market.

Loading...

In the book The Duggars: 20 And Counting, Jim Bob recalled a childhood that was difficult due to the family’s lack of finances but spiritually fulfilling. He said in the book, “We had some tough times financially, but Mom was never one to wallow in self-pity and she never let us feel sorry for ourselves, Her response to each new challenge set an example for me.”

Counting On airs on TLC.