’90 Day Fiancé’: Paul Staehle Denied Visa Over Terrorism Charges

It’s been a complicated journey for 90 Day Fiancé couple Paul Staehle and Karine Martins. The couple first appeared on the TLC spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and viewers watched as they tested the waters of their relationship before deciding to apply for the K-1 visa and get married. Staehle met his Brazilian beauty, Martins, on an international dating app and despite the language barrier — Staehle didn’t speak Portuguese and Martins didn’t know a word of English — the couple decided they were meant to be.

As the season continued, Staehle made his way to Brazil to meet and propose to the woman of his dreams, but things were stalled after Staehle revealed his criminal past to Martins’ family. The couple eventually married but struggled to make it work and Martins even threatened to divorce her new husband before realizing she was pregnant with his baby.

The couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows Americans who’ve packed up their lives and moved to other countries in the name of love. Staehle ended up moving to Brazil because Martins’ K-1 visa application was denied. But it seems Staehle also had some issues obtaining a visa, according to a report from Pop Culture.

During an episode of The Other Way, Staehle is seen reading a letter informing him he had been denied a visa in Brazil because of terrorism charges. He then tried to explain the situation to his wife but she wasn’t happy about it.

“I’m gonna go to America. I’m gonna send money to you and the baby,” Staehle told her in the episode. His wife then asked him to stop being so negative, but he said, “We can get divorced, that’s fine.”

Martins then flipped him the middle finger.

It’s currently unclear what Staehle’s “terrorism charges” include but he was found guilty of felony arson in 2014, according to a report from Starcasm. He was convicted of second-degree arson and “burning personal property to defraud insurer” in 2007. He was later arrested for violating a protective order and a domestic violence order in Kentucky.

“One of the relationships I was in ended so badly, it ended up getting me in some serious trouble,” Staehle previously explained. “My ex girlfriend and I both took out restraining orders against each other. And I ended up sending her a text message, which directly violated that order. So I got locked back up over it.”

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, Pierre Staehle, after dealing with two heartbreaking miscarriages. The were also spotted arriving in Kentucky, which could imply that they’ve changed their mind about living in Brazil, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC.