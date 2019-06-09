‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil In Critical Condition In Florida Hospital

The notorious New Jersey mom is reportedly on life support following a pneumonia battle.

Patricia Kentcil, the New Jersey mom who made headlines in 2012 for her tanning bed addiction, is fighting for her life. Krentcil is reportedly on life support after being hospitalized for pneumonia, The Blast reports.

The gossip site reports that Krentcil needed to have fluid drained from her lungs after her condition took a dire turn. Tan Mom, who is a smoker, had weak lungs, and doctors were unable to drain all the fluid, which led to her going into cardiac arrest. On Friday night, doctors put Krentcil into a medically induced coma and performed intubated her, allowing her to breathe.

While some sites are reporting Tan Mom as “near death,” Krentcil’s producer, Adam Barta, posted to Twitter to tell fans he expects her to pull through.

“She’s a strong lady, and I fully expect her to be on the phone with Howard [Stern] in a week or two reliving this ordeal.”

Patricia Krentcil first made headlines in 2012 for allegedly bringing her five-year-old daughter, Anna, to a tanning booth with her. While authorities alleged the child was burned, Tan Mom denied that her daughter was ever in a tanning “bed’ and explained that she had just accompanied her to the salon.

Tan Mom became a tabloid staple after she was charged with endangering her child’s welfare. The high-profile scandal prompted then-governor Chris Christie to sign a bill into law banning children under the age of 17 from using commercial tanning facilities. According to The New York Post, Krentcil, a mother of five, was banned from over 60 tanning salons following the incident with her daughter.

In a bizarre twist, Krentcil was in the news again in 2017, after she complained that her daughter Anna suffered a bad sunburn at school during outdoor recess. At the time, a livid Krentcil complained about the alleged incident to the New York Post.

“She was totally burned. I packed her [sunscreen] and she came home like a French fry.”

Krenctil was angry because the same school whose nurse called the police on her in 2012 was responsible for allowing Anna to get sunburned on the playground.

More recently, Patricia Krentcil parlayed her tanning fame into a real career. Last year, Krentcil competed in and won Beauty Battle of the Makeup Artists for New Jersey-based RVN TV, per Page Six. Tan Mom has also been a regular on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, where she debuted “Free To Be Me,” her hit song with Adam Barta last fall. In the song, Krenctil revealed that she wanted to let go of her Tan Mom alter ego and go back to being “Patricia Marie.”

Patricia Krentcil recently relocated to Florida from New Jersey to launch her music career. Tan Mom’s husband, Richard, is currently by her side as she fights for her life.

You can Tan Mom/Patricia Krentcil’s “Free to Be Me” music video below.