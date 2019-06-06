Brittany Cartwright’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bridesmaids Pose In Wedding Dresses At Her Miami Bachelorette Party

The Bravo stars drank tequila shots as they donned bridal gowns and veils at a Miami club.

Brittany Cartwright is sharing the bridal spotlight with her bridesmaids. The Vanderpump Rules star and members of her wedding party—including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, and Scheana Marie—posed in white wedding dresses and veils for Brittany’s bachelorette party at Wall Miami.

The Vanderpump Rules crew dressed up in a variety of wild wedding dresses, with some wearing bustiers and short skirts and others sporting and a more buttoned-up bridal look. Real-life bride-to-be Brittany looked especially stunning in a strapless wedding dress and feathery headpiece as she posed with her bridal party.

An insider told Page Six that the Bravo stars and other members of Brittany Cartwright’s wedding party showed up at the Miami club well after midnight and ordered a couple of bottles of tequila. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, who has been sober since last October, reportedly celebrated with soda water instead of tequila shots.

The Page Six insider noted that Cartwright and her girls were seated next to a table of celebrity soccer players including Italy’s Mario Balotelli and Turkey’s Emre Can, who appeared confused by the women and their multiple wedding dresses. The Bravo beauties also posed with fans before leaving the club at 3:30 a.m.

You can see photos of Brittany Cartwright and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars dressed up as brides below.

The pit stop at Wall Miami was part of Brittany Cartwright and her fiancé Jax Taylor’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party one month before they tie the knot in Kentucky.

While Brittany Cartwright previously gave a sneak peek at how she will look as a bride – the reality star recently posed as a bride in a fantasy wedding photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine—she told Page Six that her real wedding gown will be a custom design by Netta BenShabu. Cartwright chose her wedding dress from L.A. couture bridal salon Kinsley James. The Vanderpump Rules star also revealed that her 12 bridesmaids will wear dresses by WToo by Watters.

In addition, during a girls’ trip to Paris earlier this year, Cartwright went on a high-end shopping spree to shops including Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton and found herself the perfect pair of wedding day shoes at one of the stores, according to BravoTV.com.

Brittany Cartwright previously had a hometown bachelorette party in Kentucky. The gorgeous Bravo star’s wedding to Jax Taylor takes place January 29 at Kentucky Castle.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.