Christina Aguilera Fans React To Her Las Vegas ‘Xperience’ Residency

On May 31, Christina Aguilera kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency. Titled “Xperience,” each show will take place at Zappos Theater.

So far, two shows have been performed and have gone down as a treat. Her industry pal, Demi Lovato, attended the opening night and spent time with the “Beautiful” hitmaker backstage.

“A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty,” Lovato captioned the selfies she posted to her Instagram page.

Idolator has reported her long setlist which contains adored classics, album tracks, and some hidden gems.

“Your Body” “Not Myself Tonight” “Genie In A Bottle” “Reflection” “Dirrty” “Vanity” “Express” “Lady Marmalade” “Fall In Line” (Interlude) “Can’t Hold Us Down” “Sick Of Sittin'” “Maria” “Twice” “I Love The Lord” (Whitney Houston cover) “What A Girl Wants” “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” “Ain’t No Other Man” “Say Something” “Glam” (Interlude) “Candyman” “Woohoo” “Elastic Love” “Bionic” “Telepathy” (Interlude) “Accelerate” “Feel This Moment” “Desnudate” “Beautiful” “Fighter” “Let There Be Love”

After the first couple of shows, Aguilera’s fans took to social media to express their thoughts.

“The best show I ever have seen and I wasn’t even there!!!! You gave us everything we need and MORE! I’m SO proud of you. You did that!!!!” a passionate user wrote in an Instagram comment.

“I really love the choreography!!! Please, we want to see you dancing more!!!!!” another said.

Of course, Instagram wasn’t the only place her fans were enthusiastic. The star was flooded with tweets from her fanbase she calls “Fighters” who praised the show or want to attend.

Omg I’m loving the videos you guys are posting ???? wish I was there!! #theXperience — ???????????? ???? ???????????????? July 4th, 8th, 13th & Nov. 9th (@joaogarciabraga) June 1, 2019

Ahead of the residency, Christina did a photoshoot with Galore Magazine, per The Inquisitr. The seductive shoot saw the “Keeps Gettin’ Better” songstress strip in skimpy outfits while she oozing Hollywood glamour. The theme for the shoot was very old-school glamour and was reminiscent of the Back To Basics album she released in 2006. In a series of multiple uploads, Xtina served many different looks in multiple garments.

Recently, Xtina has been embracing the touring life, but she took a long break from the stage after having children. The Inquisitr reported the “Fall In Line” entertainer admitting she was scared to tour after having her first son.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr revealed that the “Ain’t No Other Man” entertainer would be embarking on her first international tour in 13 years.

For Vegas, she is set to perform 16 shows until October. The first leg will end on June 16 and the second leg will commence on September 20.