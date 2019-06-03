Alligator Breaks Into Florida Home & Raids Wine Cabinet

A short video clip shared by the Clearwater Police Department reveals the alligator was covered in red wine.

A Florida woman awoke early Friday morning to discover someone had broken into her house. According to homeowner, Mary Wischhusen, she got out of bed around 3:30 a.m. and discovered a massive alligator tearing through her kitchen.

According to Fox 13 Tampa, Wischhusen recalled running back to her bedroom and closing the door before phoning 911 for help.

“I heard this huge, monstrous crash, like the whole roof was falling in on the side of my house. I headed for the kitchen and as I got to the door of the kitchen, I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there. This 10-foot gator was having a marvelous time sitting in my kitchen,” she explained to the media outlet.

A little baffled by the phone call, the 911 dispatcher reportedly asked for clarification on what the woman needed help with.

“I’m sorry, it is in your kitchen?” The operator asked.

“Yes, okay it’s huge,” Wischhusen replied.

“It’s in your kitchen?” The operator asked again.

“Yes.” Mary responded.

According to Fox News, a different woman who was delivering newspapers called 911 shortly before Wischhusen to report the massive alligator thrashing outside of the home. The woman explained to the 911 operator that she called out of concern for the homeowner as it was hanging out right outside the front door.

Other than being a traumatic experience for Wischhusen, Clearwater authorities were able to respond and intervene before anyone was seriously hurt.

See you later, alligator ???? A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

Ten officers as well as two wildlife trappers arrived at Wischhusen’s home to escort her outside to safety before removing the gator from the residence.

After two hours, the alligator was captured and removed from the home the same way he got in. It was later confirmed the alligator itself only suffered a handful of minor cuts and scratches following the break in.

Authorities confirm the alligator was transported to a private location after being removed from the home so it would have time to recover from the trying experience. They also speculated the alligator could be transported to a private farm after recovering if they decide it is a good candidate for it.

We know you've been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today's alligator trespassing in Clearwater???? The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

Mary Wischhusen told multiple media outlets that the alligator knocked over a wine cabinet and smashed several bottles while exploring the kitchen.

“He got my red wine — the good stuff,” Wischhusen told Fox 13 Tampa.

Media outlets report the alligator was between 10 and 11 feet long and broke into the home by smashing its way through a ground level window.