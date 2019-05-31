Donald Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After Hearing Her Comments About Him

Donald Trump responded to comments from Meghan Markle’s that he was “divisive” and “misogynistic” by saying that he was surprised to find out that she was “nasty.”

According to The Sun, after the president was told about Markle’s opinion, and the fact that she had pledged to vote for his rival, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election, Trump was taken aback.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said.

The interviewer for the news site went on to inform Trump that Markle had said that she would consider moving to Canada if he won the election.

“A lot of people are moving here (to the U.S.),” Trump responded.

During the 2016 election cycle, Markle was famously critical of Trump. During an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, she attacked Trump and talked about how she would handle it if he won the election.

“It’s really the moment I go. We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada,” she said.

She then pointed out that the Republican party lost female voters by 12 percent.

“That is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it,” she said.

“You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary (Clinton). Yes you’re voting because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she concluded.

Still, Trump appeared to be uncharacteristically charitable to the Duchess of Sussex, saying that he believed she would make a great “American princess” and wishing her success in the role.

Trump is preparing for a trip to the United Kingdom next week where he expects to meet with the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace. Markle won’t be in attendance, since she is still on maternity leave to take care of her new baby, Archie, though some rumors suggest that she is being kept apart from the U.S. president to avoid an awkward confrontation.

Another confrontation is expected during the encounter, however. Prince Charles is expected to approach Trump about his controversial decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

“We will be talking. I can say we have among the cleanest climate in the world right now,” Trump said.

He added that the water and air in the U.S. are “doing very well,” and that other countries need to make an effort to reduce the global problem.