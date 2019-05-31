Jason Mitchell’s MTV Movie And Television Award Nomination Has Been Dropped Following Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell will reportedly not be recognized by MTV for his recent nomination.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior by multiple actresses he’s worked with, including his co-star on The Chi Tiffany Boone. Since the allegations have surfaced, Mitchell has been dropped by his agency UTA, Showtime, and Netflix, where he was set to star in the upcoming comedy Desperados. Mitchell was also dropped by his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

MTV has also opted to remove their affiliation with the actor by revoking his nomination for its Movie and Television Awards, which is set to air in June, according to People. An MTV spokesperson reportedly stated that the reason for the ax was, “in light of recent developments.” Mitchell was nominated for best performance in a show for his role as Brandon Johnson on the Chicago-based drama The Chi. Other notable nominees for the award include Emilia Clarke, Elisabeth Moss, Kiernan Shipka, and Gina Rodriguez.

Mitchell was dropped from The Chi shortly after the series was granted a third season. While the show has an ensemble cast, Mitchell’s character is central to multiple storylines in the show. The Chi‘s creator Lena Waithe and its showrunner Ayanna Floyd-Davis both released statements earlier this week regarding the matter. In her statement, Floyd confirms that Waithe knew about Mitchell’s misconduct after the show wrapped in Season 1.

“When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” Floyd-Davis explains in her statement. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew.”

In addition to releasing a statement, Deadline reports that Waithe took to The Breakfast Club on Thursday to discuss her role in the ordeal further. During the interview, Waithe said that she thought the issues between Mitchell and Boone were resolved after Human Resources became involved in Season 2. However, Waithe said she soon learned from Floyd-Davis that things had not improved and the issue was now a legal matter. She said that while she initially wanted to reach out to Boone once she learned the problems were still happening, she listened when she was advised not to get involved. Instead, she said she entrusted Floyd-Davis to resolve the matter, which she said was her biggest regret.

“I trusted someone else to do my job,” Waithe admitted.

Waithe also said that she has no plans to recast Mitchell’s character and that Boone was released from her contract for Season 3.