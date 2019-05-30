William H. Macy Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation While His Wife Faces Possible Jail Time

Macy's daughter will graduate high school, but her mom, Felicity Huffman, is embroiled in a college bribery scandal that could land her in jail.

William H. Macy was spotted in West Hollywood buying balloons for his daughter, Sofia Grace, who will graduate from the Los Angeles School for the Arts in a few weeks. While graduation is usually a time for celebration, the mood will likely be a bit somber since the graduate’s mother, Felicity Huffman, was arrested and indicted in a college bribery scandal, per E! News.

The scandal, which has led to the arrest of 50 people, surrounds college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, who allegedly took bribes from wealthy families to get their children into elite universities. Huffman and actress Lori Loughlin, from the Netflix show Fuller House, are among those facing charges in the scandal, per The Inquisitr.

Huffman, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, said she paid Singer $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. When taking the test, Huffman’s daughter allegedly had twice the time to take it and the proctor corrected answers for her afterward, according to a previous report from TMZ.

With a guilty plea, Huffman likely faces prison time. The sentence may be on the “low end,” according to E! News, along with other penalties, fees, and a possible supervised release.

Huffman admitted her guilt in a statement, saying she regrets her choices.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

While Huffman’s daughter prepares to graduate from high school, the Desperate Housewives star said the teen didn’t know about her choices to pad the SAT scores.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, who is said to have a close relationship with his daughter, was not charged with any crimes. Before the scandal broke, Huffman shared a photo of her husband and daughter together.

Sunday in her Papa’s lap. pic.twitter.com/ts0yoKoNxj — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) March 10, 2019

Despite having what appears to be a close family, reports allege Macy and Huffman’s marriage has been strained by the scandal.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Huffman and Macy, who have been married since 1997, have an incredibly strong marriage, but “they’re arguing a lot.” Friends of the couple were stunned to learn about the scandal and Huffman’s involvement in it.

Of course, it’s not just the couple who face uncertain futures. At this point, the next step for their daughter after her high school graduation is also unknown.