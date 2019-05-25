Rita Ora’s $4 Million Cannes Jewelry Left Behind On Plane By Courier

A courier carrying $4 million worth of jewelry destined for singer Rita Ora in Cannes was in for a shock when she realized that she had left the very pricey baubles on the plane after disembarking. Global News reports that the jewelry remained in the woman’s luggage and ended up back in England after her flight. It was eventually dispatched to Nice, the courier’s original destination.

“Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million,” a police source quipped in an interview with AFP, as reported by Global News.

As People Magazine reports, despite the jewelry mishap, Rita Ora attended a Cannes Film festival event wearing a diamond necklace. It’s unclear whether this was one of the pieces that was left behind on the flight or whether her team had to source jewelry from elsewhere. The necklace accessorized an all-white outfit– a white bustier knee length dressed paired with feathered heels.

People notes that the “Let You Love Me” singer did not show up at the amfAR Cannes Gala red carpet although she was on the guest list. Some of the other high-profile names who were there included Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Culpo.

The magazine reached out to Ora’s team for comments about the fate of the jewelry but they did not respond. The singer has not mentioned the incident on her social media pages.

Ora has become known for her fashion sense over the years. She told W Magazine that Kate Moss is her biggest fashion inspiration because her style is “effortless.” As The Inquisitr previously reported Ora was signed to Moss’ modeling agency in August of last year.

When asked about her favorite red carpet moment in her career thus far she said, “My red Donna Karen VMA Dress. It was sexy, simple, and red (my favorite color). But I’ve had some great looks, and I don’t want to discredit the others”

As The Telegraph reports Ora is currently on the European leg of her world tour. She has previously done concerts in Australia, Japan, and the United States. The tour is meant to promote her latest album, Phoenix. It was released late last year and is the second album of her career.

Phoenix has become something of a reintroduction for Ora to the music industry after enduring record label drama for years.

“Obviously, my story wasn’t ideal,” she said in an interview with Nylon Magazine. “I had a few back-steps, but you know what? It made this album 10 times more special, and it makes me feel like this record is worth it, because of all the fighting I had to do to be heard.”