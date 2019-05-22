The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale Gets The John Hughes Treatment

In case you were wondering what happened to everyone after 'Game of Thrones' concluded, someone did a John Hughes ending.

For many fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the Season 8 finale didn’t really tie up enough of the loose ends. However, a John Hughes-inspired alternative ending helps to update fans on what might have happened after Episode 6 of the epic fantasy series concluded.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Iron Throne”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 8 concluded with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wandering off beyond the Wall with Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and the wildlings. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) managed to touch the iron throne before Jon killed her rather than have her mad desire to dominate the world continue. Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) became the ruler of the six kingdoms and his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner), retained her position in the North, eventually being crowned queen. The final Stark, Arya (Maisie Williams), decided to explore what was west of Westeros. However, there were still plenty of questions left to be asked by fans.

Luckily, according to BuzzFeed, a John Hughes ending has been created and it hilariously predicts what happened next in Game of Thrones.

John Hughes was an influential writer and director who had many hits in the 1980s. Many of his movies ended with a montage of the characters and what happened to them after the movie ended.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the John Hughes ending for the final episode of Game of Thrones.

Winter ended up being hard on Winterfell and Sansa’s hold over the North. As a result of this, many Northerners died and Sansa went into debt.

Arya Stark did find more to the west or Westeros — and named it Wetereros. She then returned home, never married, and only “only baked one more person into a pie.” While some wonder if that person was Gendry (Joe Dempsie), rest assured he was not her final victim. Instead, he was beaten by Stannis’ loyalists and ended up in a ditch.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) finally remembers that he owns Casterley Rock. His friend, Bronn (Jerome Flynn), who was so excited to finally have a castle, was killed in a bar fight three days after Episode 6 of Game of Thrones concluded.

If you were wondering what happened to Drogon after he flew away with Daenerys’ limp body, he apparently returned to Essos and burned it down.

However, the most important character of all, Ghost, remained a good boy until the very end.

Plenty of other characters also get a mention in the John Hughes ending version of the finale Season of Game of Thrones and you can watch them all below.

Say what you will about the #GameOfThronesFinale, the John Hughes homage was a bold choice to end on. pic.twitter.com/kKJrJyV9d7 — Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) May 20, 2019

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.