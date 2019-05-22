‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Here’s Why Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Like The Last Episode

Aaron Rodgers believes that anyone had a better story than Brandon Stark in 'Game of Thrones.'

The Season 8 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones — which also happens to be the last episode ever for the epic fantasy series — has caused a divide between the fans. Many enjoyed the conclusion while others downright hated it. Among those that didn’t like it was Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who also managed to score a cameo appearance in the last season of Game of Thrones.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all of Season 8 and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) die by the hand of her nephew — and lover — Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) then went on to be the surprise ruler of the six kingdoms while his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner), became the Queen in the North.

Many fans voiced their opinion on the matter after deciding they either didn’t like the ending or they thought the entire last season was too rushed. Some fans were so disgruntled that a petition was even created asking the writers to redo Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aaron Rodgers made a cameo appearance in Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones. Considering that, and the fact that he is a long-time fan of the TV series, he has now voiced his opinion on the Season 8 finale — and it isn’t kind.

“No,” he said when asked whether he liked Episode 6, according to CNN.

“I love the show, and it’s been a great 10 years, but no.”

The part that seemed to cause him the most grief was Tyrion Lannister’s (Peter Dinklage) belief that Brandon Stark had the best story out of everyone in Westeros, according to The Washington Post.

“You come down to the end, and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No. Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably a better story. Any Baratheon, better story.”

Aaron Rodgers also believed that Bran was scheming the whole time in order to become king. Being the Three-Eyed Raven, he knew that revealing Jon’s secret Targaryen heritage would result in Daenerys finding out and the chaos that ensured her descent into madness.

“He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he’s the one who told the Starks [about Jon Snow’s secret identity], knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing that he’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would p*ss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen.”

You can watch Aaron Rodgers full discussion about why he didn’t like the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones below.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.