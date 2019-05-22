‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: New Clip Drops Offers Information About Dwight’s Return And More

Season 5 will delve further into the main group's desire to help others.

Fans of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead are anxiously waiting down the days until the June 2 premiere. Recently, the network has released some new images ahead of the premiere date. Now, a new clip has dropped that delves further into what will happen in Season 5.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recent images for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead showed new characters. Now that Morgan (Lennie James) has decided to stay with his new group, as a whole they plan to search out and help all who need it. And, it appears that a group of children may be first up to receive assistance when Season 5 premieres next month.

Annie (Bailey Gavulic), Max (Ethan Suess), and Dylan (Cooper Dodson) are also showcased in the images along with some images of the regular cast members. Their story is showcased further in the new clip. As Coming Soon points out, Fear the Walking Dead showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, discuss the new direction taken in the upcoming season.

“This new mission is going to take them to an entirely new world, unlike any we’ve seen,” says Goldberg.

#FearTWD season 5 video: A new look at what's ahead for Alicia, Daniel Salazar https://t.co/vMjw5LLTPl — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) May 21, 2019

Previously, it has also been suggested that Fear the Walking Dead might get radioactive zombies in Season 5 thanks to footage showing nuclear signs, something that might be alluded to in this statement by Goldberg.

Chambliss also suggests that their new motto of helping others will be harder than they think. This is particularly so considering many of the main characters still have issues with their past to deal with.

Lennie James also weighs in on what will happen in Season 5.

“Instead of having the apocalypse happen to us,” Morgan says in the clip.

“We’re going to do something about the apocalypse happening to other people.”

In addition to helping people in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the introduction of another Walking Dead crossover character is also discussed in the latest clip.

Previously in The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) told Dwight (Austin Amelio) to leave their group and find his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista). Dwight has obviously searched far for Sherry and winds up in Fear the Walking Dead. Goldberg suggests that the next season of Fear will delve into how this search has played out for Dwight.

You can view the Season 5 clip for Fear the Walking Dead below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.