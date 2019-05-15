WWE News: Female Superstar Wants To Wrestle At A WWE Event In Saudi Arabia

It would truly break some barriers, but will it ever happen?

On June 7, WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for its third event in two years over in The Kingdom, and it already has some huge matches scheduled for it. The pay-per-view will air on the WWE Network and is going to be called Super ShowDown, but not all of the superstars will be able to participate. Once again, there will be no females on the card for the event, but one longtime superstar says she wants to break that barrier one day.

It has already been confirmed that there will be no women on the card for WWE Super ShowDown next month, but will that change at any point during the 10-year agreement?

Renee Young really made a huge name for herself by not only attending WWE Crown Jewel back in November, but she worked the event. Young was behind the announcer’s desk and called the events as a commentator and she said, “there is a demand and a need for women to be performing in Saudi Arabia.”

That may very well be true, but it isn’t happening just yet. Natalya, though, is hoping to break that trend and wants to travel with WWE one day, go to Saudi Arabia, and work the pay-per-view event taking place in The Kingdom.

The two-time WWE Women’s Champion took time to speak with ESPN1530’s No Holds Barred, by way of Express, and she revealed her desire to work a Saudi Arabia show.

“I think that would be an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there.”

Natalya is speaking of a time back in December of 2017 when Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks had a match in Abu Dhabi for a WWE event. Those two made history as it was the first-ever women’s wrestling match to take place in Abu Dhabi.

She truly believes that the right attitude is “never say never” when it comes to the idea of women being able to perform in Saudi Arabia. Not only does she want other women to have that chance, but she wants to do it as well.

There is still not a lot known about WWE Super ShowDown and it takes place in less than a month. As reported by The Inquisitr, some matches have been revealed and fans will be able to enjoy a 50-man battle royal, Triple H vs. Randy Orton, and The Undertaker facing Bill Goldberg for the first time ever.