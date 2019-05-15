Kris Jenner Reportedly Forces Kanye West To Pull Controversial ‘Church Merch’ After Fan Backlash

Kanye West has been selling merchandise related to his Sunday service performances, and fans have been furious at the rapper for exploiting religion to make a buck. Now, momager Kris Jenner has allegedly forced West to pull his pricey faith-themed products to appease the angry mobs, according to Radar Online.

West first started selling his “church merch” during Coachella at his first public service performance on Easter Sunday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, while fans were excited to get a sneak peek into what was going on behind the curtain of his Sunday services and wanted to know what the performance was all about, they weren’t so thrilled with the $50 socks printed with “Jesus Walks” or the $225 sweatshirt emblazoned with “Trust God.”

Despite the backlash from fans at the festival, West continued to sell his merchandise online, enlisting the help of the Kardashian clan to model his wares. On Tuesday this week, the whole family got together and showed off the loungewear, but as The Inquisitr reported, they faced immediate criticism, with some people calling him a “prophet for profit” and accusing the clothing of being sacrilegious.

Kim Kardashian and West along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe, with some assistance from two of Kourtney’s children, Reign and Mason, posed together in a riverbed in the loungewear, with phrases like “Holy Spirit” and “Trust God” written across the clothing. The group is all wearing Yeezy sneakers to finish off the look.

“Seriously? Church merch? The disrespect,” a follower said.

“[I’]m sorry but true believers in Christ wouldn’t try to capitalize off of it,” wrote another.

“Doesn’t the Bible say not to make money off of god OR THE CHURCH?” asked another.

Until today, the merchandise could be purchased on West’s personal website. Yet as of this morning, everything has been pulled and you can no longer place an order for the pricey duds. Radar says that the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is the cause. The 64-year-old apparently freaked out when she heard that people were accusing West and her family of trying to make money off of their faith.

“In the short time that Kanye had the items for sale on his personal site, they made a fortune and sold out,” a person close to the family said. “That isn’t to say that they may be back in the future, but Kris had a complete meltdown when people started accusing her and her kids of trying to make money off the Lord’s name.”