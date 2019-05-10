Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Surrogate Is In Labor

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s are about to become parents yet again. The couple’s surrogate is in labor, and Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, confirmed the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were at the hospital on Thursday night awaiting the arrival of their fourth child, a baby boy.

Earlier in the day, Kris Jenner sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, and she was surprised when Kourtney and six of her grandchildren came out.

Kourt ushered out her own children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as Kim and Kanye’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago. Kris was moved to tears to see the brood, but that wasn’t the only surprise.

Kourtney revealed that Kim was supposed to join her for the guest appearance, but that she was called away because her surrogate went into labor.

Kim’s life is about to get much busier now that baby number four is about to make his way into the world. In addition to caring for her children, she’s also building her cosmetics business, filming her family’s reality TV series, and studying to become a lawyer, all while maintaining her celebrity status.

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to officially decide on a name for the fourth child.

Hollywood Life sources claim that Kim wants to meet the baby and bond with her newborn son before officially giving him a moniker. However, the couple are said to have a few names picked out.

Kardashian previously revealed that she was considering naming the little boy after her late father, Robert, which also happens to be her younger brother’s name. However, she admitted that Robert doesn’t mesh well with the names of her other three children.

“She’s narrowed down names, but she likes to meet the baby before she makes her final decision,” an insider told the outlet.

“She can’t wait to meet the baby. She will probably do what she always does and go into nesting mode once the baby is born. She always loves the baby stage the most. It has always been her dream to have a big family, and it feels surreal to her that the baby will be here soon. She’s very relaxed and calm about everything, though, because she’s done it so many times now. She’s a total pro,” the source added.

Fans should keep an eye on Kim Kardashian’s social media for possibleupdates on her baby boy.