The ‘Varsity Blues’ Admissions Scandal Will Reportedly Be The Center Of A TV Show

Less than two months after news of a college admissions scandal involving actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman is reportedly getting its own television show.

According to E! News, Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz titled Accepted. The book reportedly details the admissions scandal in which at least 50 people committed acts of bribery on behalf of their students. The scandal, which was dubbed “Operations Varsity Blues” by the FBI involved parents paying William Singer to stage their children as rowers in order for them to obtain an athletic scholarship. D.V. Deventis, who wrote and produced FX’s The People vs. O.J. is slated to write the series.

Since the scandal broke back in March, it has discussed heavily on social media. Many social users commented on the idea of a television show or a movie as more news of the scandal surfaces.

“I am somewhat surprised that it took this long. With the ‘College Admission Scandal’ story getting the TV treatment – time for us to play casting director. Who should play the two actresses at the center of the story – or, should they play themselves?” Sam Rubin asked on Twitter.

“So will Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin be playing themselves in the straight-to-Netflix movie about the College Admission Scandal?” another follower inquired.

The college admissions scandal is getting a TV adaptation https://t.co/wcpKZEtA4y pic.twitter.com/sXPgOaZbOn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 7, 2019

Both Huffman and Loughlin were indicted and accused back in March for paying to engage in the scheme. Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 for her daughter to be accepted into the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly gave Singer $500,000 for both of their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose to be accepted. Huffman pleaded guilty for the charges brought against her in April. Loughlin, however, decided to go with a not guilty plea to both claims.

According to People, the former Fuller House star feels “more and more confident” that she won’t pay any jail time. The actress reportedly feels that both she and Giannulli will be acquitted of their charges as officials dig more into their evidence. An insider also told the publication that Loughlin feels she has a “valid defense” once the case goes to trial. Both Loughlin and Giannulli face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

In addition to being dropped from the Full House spinoff, Loughlin has also reportedly been dropped from her Hallmark series When Calls The Heart. The series wrote the actress out of its new season.