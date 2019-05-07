Tamar Braxton Says She ‘Doesn’t Have Time’ To Attend Her Niece’s Funeral

Social media reacts to the singer's comments, calling her self-centered.

Tamar Braxton, one of the stars of the WE show, Braxton Family Values has many of her fans questioning her own personal values when she announced that she wouldn’t be attending her niece’s funeral because she doesn’t have the time.

PageSix says that Tamar Braxton shared on social media that she wouldn’t be attending the funeral of her 24-year-old niece, Lauren “LoLo” Braxton who died as a result of a heart condition, because she’s too busy and tired from touring.

She continued saying that she cannot bring herself to post about her loss, but she wanted to thank everyone for their condolences. Braxton said this is the first time she’s lost a member of her family, and she didn’t realize she would be expected to attend her funeral in their home state of Maryland.

“I don’t want my sisters or my family to get upset with me, but the things that’s been going on — this is the first time that anybody in my family has passed. Nobody tell you about going to the damn funeral. I don’t have time going to the funeral.”

She added that the whole matter has left her exhausted and she’s drained from the experience, saying that “everything happens in God’s divine order.”

Damn, Word? Tamar Braxton Says She's "Too Tired" And "Doesn't Have Time" To Go Attend 24-Year-Old Niece's Funeral (Image via Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) https://t.co/q1BbvPec1U pic.twitter.com/WJq72LMz5r — Bossip (@Bossip) May 7, 2019

Tamar Braxton’s fans were disgusted with the perceived disrespect she was showing to her family and her brother Michael Braxton in particular.

One person commented that Braxton finds the time to post on social media all of the time, but she can’t figure out how to act like an adult in her forties.

“She ain’t too drained to respond to every damn thing on social media. So self centered, it’s terrible. Drama queen for real.”

Others commented that people grieve differently, but if she has time to tour and do the show on the WE network, she can take the time with the rest of her family to attend a funeral, adding that he used to like Tamar, but now he has “lost respect for her.” Another fan advised her to just say she can’t attend instead of adding that you don’t have the time, saying that it’s funny how she can always find time to be in front of the camera.

The other Braxton sisters including Trina posted tributes to Lauren who died suddenly in Maryland, says TMZ. Trina Braxton’s former husband died of cancer in December, and she says that the losses are reminding her that “life is too short.”