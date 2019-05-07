Kelly Ripa Calls Out Mark Consuelos For Not Taking Her To The Met Gala In Hilarious Video

Kelly wasn't too happy when Mark took her to a wrestling match after she thought they were heading to the Met Gala.

Kelly Ripa wasn’t too pleased with husband Mark Consuelos after he took her to a wrestling event instead of the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. Per People, Kelly called out her husband of more than two decades in a series of hilarious videos posted to her Instagram Stories after she admitted that she initially thought they were attending the huge fashion event in New York City.

In the clips, Ripa could be seen riding in a cab alongside her and Consuelos’s youngest son, 16-year-old Joaquin Consuelos, with the Riverdale star riding in the front.

“We’re about to own this Met Gala,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan host then says, to which Joaquin told her they weren’t.

“We’re totally going, and let me tell you, you are wearing your camp wear,” she then hit back at the teenager.

Kelly kept the faith after attending the event with her husband before in the past, still thinking she and her boys were heading to the prestigious fashion night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art even though the taxi cab took another turn.

“Honey, I think we’re going in the wrong direction,” the former All My Children actress said.

Mark then revealed where they were actually going – and it was a whole lot less glamorous than the fashion-forward Met Gala. Instead, the actor told his wife that they were on their way to Grapple at the Garden.

@MarkConsuelos taking @KellyRipa to Grapple At The Garden instead of the #MetGala kills me. I love this family. pic.twitter.com/WBiVIcC0Eg — morgan (@m_corbetta) May 6, 2019

“That has nothing to do with wearing camp clothes,” Kelly then said, referring to this year’s camp Met Gala theme. “I’m not gonna lie. I’m starting to think that we’re not at the Met Gala.”

Ripa finally conceded when she realized she wouldn’t be getting all glammed up alongside big name stars such as Lady Gaga and Harry Styles, who co-hosted the event, as well as other A-List attendees including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and Celine Dion.

But it sounds like Kelly actually didn’t have the worst time watching wrestling instead.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on the way back from Grapple at the Garden, she admitted to her 2.3 million followers that she had a pretty great time with her husband and son.

“The best Met Gala ever,” Ripa said, revealing that she had “a lot more fun” at the sporting event than she thought she would just days after the couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The hilarious social media activity came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the stunning 48-year-old mom-of-three proudly revealed her toned bikini body on the social media site.

After being hit with a wave of unnecessary backlash last year after Mark shared a snap of her in her swimwear, Kelly proudly rocked a white bikini in photos posted to her Instagram account earlier this year during what appeared to be a fun trip to the beach.