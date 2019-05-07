Serena Williams Takes The Camp Theme To A Whole New Level At The 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams shone in bright yellow at this year's Met Gala.

There is no doubt that Serena Williams stands out in the crowd, and the amazing outfit that she wore to the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala on Monday proved just that. The theme for this year’s event was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and the tennis ace was definitely on key with the whole campy theme.

According to People, Williams arrived at the event in the 80th Anniversary Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition. All eyes were on the 23-time Grand Slam champ as she stepped out of the vehicle wearing a bright yellow Versace gown with stand-out sleeves. The camp theme came into play with the pinkish leaves appliqued throughout her outfit that also featured a long train flowing behind her as she walked the pink carpet.

Of course, being Serena Williams means that she brought her sporty side to her outfit as well. She teamed her leafy dress with matching yellow sneakers by Virgil Abloh, and it was perfect. She accessorized with emerald green rings, a diamond watch, and earrings by de Grisogono. She had her hair swept up into a chic bun.

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, was there by her side giving her plenty of support for the night. He appeared in a black-and-white tux looking quite dapper and proud of his wife.

The famous mom-of-one played co-chair of this year’s Met Gala alongside Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele, and Anna Wintour. She made even more of a splash when she appeared on stage. She changed gears a bit, but also kept with the leafy theme by wearing a skimpy bodice-style leotard, according to The Daily Mail. She traded her designer sneakers for thigh-high boots.

Williams spent some quality time with daughter Olympia, as she was getting her glam on before she took to the pink carpet. Via an Instagram Story, she was seen with Olympia sitting quietly on her lap watching Beauty and the Beast on a laptop. They are the ultimate mother-daughter team.

The tennis star also filmed a little bit as they arrived to the big event. In the short video, Alexis looks a little shell-shocked as his wife chuckles at him. She mentions that she heard that Lady Gaga was over on the other side doing some type of performance or something. She was right about that, as Gaga made her own statement by donning four different outfits as only she can do.

Serena Williams made her last appearance at the Met Gala in 2017 when she was pregnant with her daughter. This year she rocked it once again and it most likely won’t be her last.