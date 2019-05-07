Harry Styles Stuns In Sheer Gucci Jumpsuit, Heeled Booties And A Pearl Earring At Met Gala 2019

The One Direction singer trued heads in custom Gucci as he co-hosted the annual fashion event.

Harry Styles stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala. The One Direction alum — who was a co-chair of the event alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour– attended the gala wearing a black jumpsuit with a sheer top with ruffled sleeves and a bow. The 25-year-old singer also sported heeled booties, a pearl earring—just one!—and a glittery manicure as he turned heads at the high-profile style event.

Styles went all out for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at this year’s Met Gala. The theme was a play on the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she described “camp” as “a private code or badge of identity,” citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps, women’s fashion from the 1920s, and the old Flash Gordon comics as examples. The essay launched Sontag’s career as a literary critic.

Flash forward to 2019 and Harry Styles’ Met Gala outfit was designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, who has dressed the singer many times before. Styles also walked the pink carpet with the designer, Vogue reports.

Harry Styles has a history with Gucci, so it’s no surprise that he chose the Italian brand for fashion’s biggest night. Page Six points out that Styles starred in Gucci’s most recent ad campaign in which he is seen clutching baby farm animals, and the fashion brand was even chosen to underwrite this year’s Met Gala.

Refinery 29 also pointed to Harry Styles’ surprising manicure. The “Sign of the Times” singer flashed fingers topped with black and metallic silver polish as she showed off his many rings at Met Gala 2019.

You can see some photos of Harry Styles’ Met Gala 2019 look below.

In case you were wondering, this is what Harry Styles’ hands are looking like for tonight’s #METGala. pic.twitter.com/ZLULG5dx5c — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 6, 2019

Loading...

Harry Styles is known for his bold fashion sense. The singer routinely takes the stage in wildly patterned suits and other bold designs. Footwear News also notes that Styles love shoes and is a major fan of the Chelsea boot. When asked during a BBC interview if the biggest love of his life is the Chelsea boot, the singer laughed and admitted, “Probably.”

Fans have watched Harry Styles’ style revolution over the past five years. After One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, he was in rock star mode with a uniform of long hair, jeans, the T-shirts. But he’d clean up for awards shows with a Gucci suit, and by the time he released his hit 2017 solo album, Harry was a walking fusion of rock ‘n’ roll fashion from the past, wearing velvet and lamé suits with bellbottoms and ruffled shirts reminiscent of The Partridge Family.

Of course, fans either loved or hated Harry Styles’ Met Gala look. The singer was praised by some or thumbing his nose at “toxic masculinity,” while others gave his gender-bending look a big thumbs down.