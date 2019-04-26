‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers – The Identity Of That Teenage Kid In One Of The Final Scenes

One of the final moments was very hard to take, but who was that kid?

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters less than 24 hours and it has already broken the Thursday night preview record by scoring $60 million domestically. It is on pace to be one of the biggest movies of all time and it has left fans smiling, crying, laughing, sad, and even a tad confused. Many questions were answered but some boggles still remain and one of those is – Who was that teenage kid in one of the key final scenes?

For those who have not yet seen Avengers: Endgame, you will want to stop reading now. There are major spoilers ahead for the film and one of the biggest moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Seriously, don’t read anymore.

After the battle with Thanos concludes, we see that the sacrifice made by Tony Stark, who is Iron Man, was too much for him to take. Yes, the first character to ever exist in the MCU is dead as his selfless move saved the entire universe but ultimately cost him his life.

One of the final scenes of the Avengers: Endgame shows the funeral of Tony Stark which has all of his friends and colleagues in attendance. The camera slowly pans to all of them and fans revel in seeing them together in one place, but there is one face that may confuse some movie-goers.

Diehard Marvel fans, though, will recognize the lanky kid as none other than Harley Keener.

Marvel Studios

Back in 2013, Tony was dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety as he faced off against the Mandarin in Iron Man 3. At one point, he enlists the help of a small-town kid named Harley Keener who was played by actor Ty Simpkins.

Not only did these help one another, but they formed a pretty close relationship as friends. Harley hasn’t been seen or even really mentioned since that movie in 2013, but in Avengers: Endgame, he makes a sudden appearance that had many scratching their heads before it finally clicked.

Harley doesn’t say a word. He’s on screen for maybe 15 seconds. None of that matters, though, as it was a nice added touch to a scene that was already incredibly emotional for everyone in theaters.

Avengers: Endgame isn’t the conclusion of the Marvel world, but it was the end of this particular story. For months, the trailers have had Tony Stark uttering that now famous line of “Part of the journey is the end.” The funeral of Iron Man is something that truly does spell the end of this tale, but the appearance of Harley Keener shows that every single moment over the last 10 years led up to it.