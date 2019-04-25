Lori Loughlin Reportedly Saddened About Her Tarnished Legacy

Lori Loughlin is reportedly very upset about her reputation being ruined due to her alleged involvement in the shocking college admissions scandal.

According to People, Lori Loughlin is said to be worried that she’ll only be remembered for the college admissions scandal, and not her body of work on shows such as Full House and When Calls the Heart.

“Lori is shocked and saddened that this is what her legacy is going to be,” an insider tells the magazine — adding that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, didn’t fully understand that what they were doing was illegal.

“You read the complaint and they look like criminal masterminds, but they really didn’t know the legalities of what was going on. They’re not lawyers and they’re not experts. They were parents who simply wanted to make sure that their daughters got into a good school,” the source states.

The insider goes on to claim that calling in favors, working with consultants, and donating money to schools are all things parents do to help their kids get into prestigious universities. “She never intended to break any laws, and if she did, it was inadvertent,” the insider insists of Loughlin’s involvement in the scandal.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, plead not guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal https://t.co/k0l7UZz1gJ pic.twitter.com/gvYlFFDxbM — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 15, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are allegedly planning to base their defense around the notion that they didn’t know the money they were paying the scandal’s reported ringleader, Rick Singer, was being used for bribes.

TMZ reports that the couple plan to say that they had no idea that college coaches and other administrators were given money in order to get the pair’s daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

However, there could be a snag in their defense. Giannulli allegedly sent the assistant athletic director at USC at least $100,000 directly, which could prove he did know about the bribery.

As many fans may remember, Lori and Mossimo are accused of wire and mail fraud after they allegedly paid $500,000 in order to have their daughters named as rowing athletes — to be admitted to USC under this basis.

Following her arrest in March, Lori was fired from her jobs at the Hallmark Channel, a termination which ended her involvement in several movies — as well as with the popular TV series When Calls the Heart. She was also fired from the fifth and final season of the Full House spin-off series, Fuller House, with Netflix.

So far, Lori Loughlin has stayed quiet about the college admissions scandal, revealing that she can’t talk about it at this point in time.