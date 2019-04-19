Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Ryan’s Presence Is Felt Throughout Port Charles

Friday’s episode ended with a big teaser and General Hospital spoilers hint that Monday’s show will have people squirming. There was a lot of talk about Ryan throughout Port Charles during the April 19 show, and now it seems he may be ready to acknowledge that he’s still alive and thinking of everybody back in PC.

Ava is determined to lure Ryan back to Port Charles, convinced he is still alive, even though some think he may already be nearby and keeping an eye on his love. Many people throughout town are on edge over wondering about his whereabouts, and Curtis talked with Jordan about other ways to potentially track him down.

Curtis mentioned a pharmacy break-in and just after that, a package was delivered to Kevin at GH with the Chamberlain name on it for the sender. The sneak peek for Monday’s show teases General Hospital spoilers showing Kevin opening the box, and Laura seemingly horrified by what she sees. Fans are busy speculating over where this all heads next, but a lot is unknown right now.

Some fans speculate that Ryan’s hand might be in the box, but the authorities had that particular body part and got it tested. It may be that there is something in the box connected to Ryan seemingly cutting his hand off, as whatever it is does seem to be creepy or chilling.

A common cause unites Laura, Felicia, and Ava in an unlikely alliance. Will they be able to lure Ryan out of hiding and back to Port Charles?

A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @KristinaWagnr @MauraWest @GenieFrancis pic.twitter.com/CULC18Ma1C — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 9, 2019

Ava asked Franco to be her fake boyfriend, an idea he immediately resisted. General Hospital spoilers suggest that next she’ll ask and be rejected by Scott, too. At some point in the days ahead, it seems that Laura will persuade Kevin to step up as the fake boyfriend in order to lure out Ryan.

She Knows Soaps teases that Kevin will get a warm invitation of some sort during Monday’s show. If that warm invitation is somehow connected to the mystery package, fans definitely will be bracing themselves for what’s inside that box as it doesn’t sound as if it’ll be anything good.

Ava isn't convinced of Ryan's death, no matter what the PCPD is saying. Click to watch today's all-new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/Z73F9fVMqY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2019

In the days ahead, Ava will fail in some way again, and she’ll soon get another suspicious phone call. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will continue to cause chaos and worry in town for at least the next few weeks, and fans are testing out numerous theories about how the Ryan storyline will end.

Some fans have noted across social media that things seem a bit off with Kevin, as he often seems to have his right hand hidden or tucked away. At the same time, he’s also shown that same hand when he’s realized people feel unsettled, so it doesn’t appear that Ryan is back and impersonating his brother.

However, Kevin has given off some odd, suspicious looks that fans can’t help but notice, and it’ll be interesting to see if this turns out to be significant in any way. Additional General Hospital spoilers about where this all heads next should become available in the coming days, and fans are anxious to see what the writers have in store for them.