Kate Middleton Gets Notes From The Queen When She Doesn’t Like An Outfit

A royal watcher says that Queen Elizabeth points out when the Duchess of Cambridge breaks a rule.

Kate Middleton is often seen as the royal who follows the wardrobe rules that Queen Elizabeth has set for the women in the royal family, but even the Duchess of Cambridge receives notes from the monarch with polite reprimands.

Express says that celebrity journalist Ashley Pearson explains that even Duchess Kate doesn’t escape some criticism from her grandmother-in-law. Pearson says that whenever the queen doesn’t approve of something the future queen consort wears in public, she sends a note.

“Kate Middleton has a whole other set of rules and restrictions because she’s going to be Queen. She and Meghan are not on the same page. Kate Middleton has to wear her skirts at a certain length. The Queen is regularly, allegedly, giving notes if she doesn’t like a certain hem or a certain outfit on Kate, or certain color tights.”

Middleton is the future queen consort, which is the wife of the king, as opposed to the queen, which would be the monarch by succession. While Meghan Markle can push the boundaries of certain rules or conventions, the wife of the future King of England has to strictly adhere to the terms put in place by Queen Elizabeth to the letter of the law.

Despite the fact that the next person in line in succession is Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth is still grooming Kate Middleton to be queen consort while she is still around to do so, says The Inquisitr. Prince Charles’ wife, Duchess Camilla, will not be the queen consort, but it has been determined that she will be princess consort, in acknowledgment that she is the prince’s second wife, and she has been married before.

While the coronations for Prince Charles and Prince William will be big events, the coronation for Kate Middleton as queen consort will be a lower key affair. But even if it will be years until Prince William becomes King of England, certain details are already in place, like the crown which will be placed on Duchess Kate’s head for her coronation.

Middleton will receive the Queen Mother’s Crown, which previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth’s mother, also known as Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother. The crown, which features a 105-carat diamond, the Koh-i-Noor Diamond in the center, was last seen in public on the top of the queen mother’s casket at her funeral service.

The diamond was given to Queen Victoria as part of the Treaty of Lahore, and later placed on the platinum crown, which will one day belong to Duchess Kate.