Titanic Sinking, Abraham Lincoln’s Death, Notre Dame Fire, And Other Horrible Things To Happen On April 15th

It's a date that will live on in infamy as bad things just keep happening on it.

To some people, April 15 may be just like any other day of the week or the month and go about their everyday business and lives. In 2019, April 15 will be the day marred by the burning of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris which was reported by The Inquisitr and had millions around the world in shock. Unfortunately, history shows that this day is one that has been significant and not in a good way at all.

People from thousands of countries watched on April 15, 2019, as the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris as burning and engulfed in flames. As of this writing, the fire is still active and it’s not known just how much of the iconic structure will remain after it is finally extinguished.

While some may not realize it, April 15 is actually a day that has had a number of horrific events take place on it. Looking back into the past, some of the most famous incidents have happened on this date and it is one that is beginning to look like a bad omen.

The death of President Abraham Lincoln

While many people know that Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth at the Ford Theatre, they don’t realize that he survived for quite a while. On April 14, Lincoln was shot by Booth around 10:13 p.m. as the president watched a play taking place on the stage.

He was rushed across the street to Petersen House where he remained in a coma for nine hours before dying early in the morning of April 15, 1865.

Monday marks the 107th anniversary of the Titanic tragedy https://t.co/o4yvUSQXHr pic.twitter.com/uwOiQhbVYM — WTOC 11 (@WTOC11) April 15, 2019

The sinking of the RMS Titanic

It was the ship that was said to be “unsinkable,” and then, the unthinkable happened and it sunk into the waters after striking an iceberg. The time was 11:40 p.m. on April 14 when an iceberg immediately in front of the Titanic was spotted and it was too late to move before striking it.

The holes made below the waterline were simply too great and it resulted in an “abandon ship” being called for as the damage could not be fixed. Around two hours and 40 minutes after the grave damage had been caused, the Titanic’s rate of sinking increased greatly and the ship soon went down entirely on April 15, 1912.

The Hillsborough Stadium disaster

Thousands of people gathered together at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England to watch a soccer/football match between Nottingham and Liverpool, but it ended in tragedy. Protests and the mass of people led to horrors which ended with people being crushed and stuck under mounds of humanity.

It is the worst disaster in British sporting history which ended with 96 people losing their lives and 766 injuries on April 15, 1989.

Boston Marathon bombing

The Boston Marathon is an event that so many gathered together for every single year, and it is one that brought about good times and great accomplishments. Six years ago, though, two brothers decided to take matters into their own hands and take away the joy of the day.

On that afternoon, two homemade bombs went off in an incident which became known as the “Boston Marathon bombing” and set off a manhunt for the suspects. Hundreds of thousands came together to celebrate, but three people died and several hundred other people suffered injuries on April 15, 2013.

Notre Dame cathedral spire falls as fire rages https://t.co/dxDm648vtj pic.twitter.com/XvJYIeOP67 — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame cathedral fire

A lot of information is still not known regarding the cause of the fire, but the New York Post was able to capture an image of the famous spire toppling over. The famous Notre Dame cathedral had its rooftop consumed by flames in a scene that was being watched around the entire world on April 15, 2019.

April 15 has also had a lot of good things happen on it throughout history and some other horrific events as well. All days are bound to have historic events take place on them, but this particular date just seems to keep having bad things happen. The fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is just the latest tragic event to take place on the date of April 15th.