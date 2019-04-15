Here’s Why Sharna Burgess And ‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron Skipped Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson’s Wedding

The star-studded 'Dancing with the Stars' wedding took place on a busy weekend for two wannabe attendees.

Dancing with the Stars fans are still buzzing about the surprise weekend wedding of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. The popular pro dancers tied the knot on Saturday, April 13, at the lavish Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But while the wedding guest list was full of familiar DWTS pros—according to People, Val and Jenna’s wedding attendees included DWTS pros Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and Lindsey Arnold— many fans zeroed in on the absence of longtime Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron and the couple’s good friend, pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

It didn’t take long for Dancing fans to find out what happened. Tom Bergeron wasted no time in posting congratulations to the newly married couple on social media with an explanation as to why he was MIA from their California festivities.

Bergeron posted to Twitter to offer congratulations to Val and Jenna, whom he described as two of his “favorite people.” The ABC host revealed that he had to be on the East Coast on the day of the wedding, but he joked that the newlyweds were at least spared from seeing his “drunken wedding dancing,” which no doubt would never score him a mirrorball trophy.

Congratulations to two of my favorite people, @JennaJohnson and @iamValC on their knot tying festivities. Had to be on the opposite coast but I was with you in spirit which, admittedly, spared you from witnessing my drunken wedding dancing. ???? https://t.co/M16rCVoNcK — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 14, 2019

Sharna Burgess posted a sweet note to Val and Jenna on Instagram in which she revealed she can’t wait to hear all about their wedding. Sharna, who is the reigning Dancing with the Stars champ, revealed that she has been “stalking” Val and Jenna’s wedding photos online.

“Congratulations you two love birds. You freakin did it!! May this be the beginning of your long and beautiful life together. I can’t wait to hear all the stories, I can’t wait to see all the videos and mostly I can’t wait to see you both and hug you. Love you Mr. and Mrs. Chmerkovskiy. #nowgomakebeautifulbabies.”

Fans were surprised that Sharna Burgess did not attend Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding, but the pretty pro dancer had a very good reason. Sharna was tied up with her duties on Dancing with the Stars: Australia. In February, Burgess confirmed that she had signed on as a judge for the Australian version of the celebrity dancing competition.

Even though Sharna Burgess had a good reason for changing her wedding RSVP to a “no,” she previously dished about how much she was looking forward to the Chmerkovskiy nuptials. Earlier this year, Sharna told Us Weekly her co-stars’ wedding would be “one for the books.”

“I’ve been to a Chmerkovskiy wedding before and that dance floor is nonstop. It’s epic,” Sharna Burgess said. “I can only say I’ve been to a Chmerkovskiy wedding and I know that it gets down at those weddings. We don’t leave the dance floor. It’s dance circles and everyone getting in the middle and having a good time. Grandmas, grandpas, parents, everybody gets in the middle and dances.”

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC this fall.