Joan Collins Escapes London Apartment Fire

Joan Collins, the actor who starred in the eighties hit Dynasty escaped a fire in her London apartment this weekend, and she has expressed that the whole event was “terrifying.”

PageSix says that Collins, 85, and her husband, Percy Gibson escaped the fore relatively unscathed, as the actor was treated for smoke inhalation. A rep for Collins said that thanks to the actor’s sense of smell, and Gibson’s quick thinking, it wasn’t a tragic event.

“They were both in the apartment. Joan smelt some smoke, and Percy went out to investigate.”

Gibson discovered that the guest suite was on fire and used a fire extinguisher in the apartment, rushing in to start putting the fire out while Collins called for the fire brigade to come.

“Percy really saved the day.”

Gibson actually put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, and got the matter under control while the couple waited for the fire brigade. The fire started in the guest suite in the late afternoon and tore through most of the room, charring the walls. When the fire company arrived it took ten people over an hour to bring the whole blaze under control and put out hot spots.

On social media, Collins expressed her thanks to the London fire company, her husband, Percy, the police and the ambulance company.

A representative for the fire brigade says that luckily, everyone was evacuated from the Belgravia apartment before the fire company arrived, and that most of the fire damage was limited to the first-floor apartment belonging to Joan Collins and her husband.

Collins escaped a tragic ending this time, but in the last several years, the actor lost her younger sister, author Jackie Collins, says The Inquisitr. The writer lost a six-year battle with breast cancer, but Joan Collins says she only found out about her sister’s diagnosis two weeks before her death.

Collins stated that she was devastated about the death of her sister, who she says lived a full life.

“She lived a wonderfully full life and was adored by her family, friends and the millions of readers who she has been entertaining for over four decades. She was a true inspiration, a trail blazer for women in fiction and a creative force. She will live on through her characters but we already miss her beyond words.”

The Collins sisters, who moved to the United States together thought of each other as best friends.