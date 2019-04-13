Australian Restaurant Introduces Odd Disney-Themed Menu Which Includes A Course Called ‘Bambi’s Mom’

Are you in the mood for a meal themed after one of the saddest Disney moments ever?

All around the world, there are many people who know that the name and themes of “Disney” bring in a lot of attention. When it comes to themes modeled after Disney characters or movies, people sit up and may notice something more than if it’s just a normal situation. A famous Australian chef knows the type of attention that the company brings and he decided to make a Disney-themed dining experience which includes a course titled “Bambi’s Mom/Mum.”

The restaurant is called Nel and is run by Chef Nelly Robinson in Australia, and it has brought in fans from around the world. The official site of his restaurant Nel details this new Disney-themed dining experience which is called “Once Upon A Time,” and it brings about some fairy tale ideas and some possible horror stories too.

The preview description of the 11-course meal reveals that Chef Nelly is really someone who is just a “big kid at heart” and wants to bring out the inner child of his guests.

“Seeing peoples curious and excited faces when the dishes arrive at the table is why he does what he does. As a child, Nelly loved animated movies and had a particular love for all things Disney. Paying homage to this love he has created a magical menu around some of his favorite characters and scenes.”

Chef Nelly wants his guests to try and figure out what Disney movie is represented by each course, but the main dish is easy to figure out. Called “Bambi’s Mom,” the dish is modeled after the character who was shot and killed by a hunter in the 1942 animated classic Bambi.

The 11-course meal is one that is quite interesting and a bit off the wall with its names and items, but the restaurant is well known for such dishes. “Once Upon A Time” is a limited time engagement which is available now but only through June 29, 2019, as per Inside The Magic.

Here are the 11 courses in Chef Nelly’s Disney dining experience:

Spoonful of Sugar

Telling Porky Pies – Truffle and gruyere cheese gougere served with mushroom

Tick Tock – Chicken and crocodile croquette with croc fat mayo

French Lumiere

Under the Sea – Spanner crab and tomato bubbles with seaweed

Bippity Boppity Boo (sic) – Pumpkin inspired bisque served in a pumpkin

Kiss the Tramp – Crunchy spaghetti with basil pesto, pork meatballs, and mozzarella foam

Bambi’s Mom/Mum – Venison which is slow cooked and served over a beetroot sauce with two shell casings of a special seasoning spice

Asante Sana Squash Banana – Banana mousse, saffron banana, tamarind caramel, puffed wild rice, and green apple sorbet

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Seven Moods – Seven differently and uniquely-flavored truffles

Yes, the venison does some with seasoning which is served in empty shotgun shells.

Guests looking to experience Chef Nelly’s Disney-themed experience can book it for $118 per person with an additional $95 for a wine pairing. There are a lot of great items and strange happenings in this meal, but some may find it hard to stomach that “Bambi’s Mom” is the main course. On the other hand, those who enjoy venison will probably not mind the name of the dish if it is prepared well by a famous chef.