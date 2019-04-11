Bethenny Frankel Swears Lisa Rinna And Kyle Richards Did Not Release Puppy Gate Article

Everyone enjoys a Housewives crossover, whether it plays out on or offscreen. That’s what’s currently happening with The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel and her friends Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Puppy Gate has been playing out on RHOBH for the entirety of Season 9 and Bethenny is commenting on the matter. The Skinny Girl mogul appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night and responded to the host’s questions on the mater.

According to Bethenny, there is a lot of back story regarding puppy gate, and she suggested if her friends were going to take a shot at Lisa Vanderpump, they better not miss. The comment was a fun play on Bethenny’s tagline from last season of RHONY. Bethenny also took to Twitter on Thursday morning to explain her feelings on the leaked Radar Online story.

Two RHOBH episodes ago, Lisa Vanderpump was accused of leaking a story to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley giving away a dog she had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa vehemently denied the allegations and fans of the show began to speculate who from the cast might have leaked the story, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

“I was on [WWHL] last PM & [Andy] asked me about the “dog”. I’m real friends with [Lisa Rinna] bc she shoots straight no chaser. I text her & my friend [Kyle Richards] all the time & FACT, they had ZERO to do with any items leaked. That much I know,” Bethenny tweeted.

Bethenny was not afraid of any backlash Housewives fans might give her for standing up for Kyle and Lisa Rinna. The RHONY star later commented that she was willing to take the heat from fans because she might have thicker skin than her RHOBH friends.

“Furthermore, any “takedown” accusations are absurd. Sometimes, a group gets fatigued from a castmates’ actions & communicates on & off camera. [Kyle Richards] is real friends with [Lisa Vanderpump] & I was expressing that LVP is not one to take that lying down,” Bethenny continued.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump continues to deny leaking the story to Radar Online, and no one has claimed any role in the situation. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion where hopefully new details will come to light.

The Real Housewives of New York airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.