Ken Starr Claims Hillary Clinton Caused Vince Foster’s Suicide, He Left It Out Of Starr Report To Not Hurt Her

Ken Starr is reviving controversy surrounding White House aide Vince Foster’s 1993 death, reportedly pointing a finger at Hillary Clinton and saying that her “humiliation” of him led directly to his suicide.

Foster’s death has long been the subject of conspiracy theories claiming that the Clintons had a hand in his death, ones that were even floated by Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election when he said there was something “fishy” about Foster’s death. But an investigation found that Foster took his own life, and family members have often publicly pushed back at those insinuating that there was foul play involved. After Trump floated the conspiracy theory, he was slammed by Foster’s sister.

“In this interview, Trump cynically, crassly and recklessly insinuated that my brother, Vincent W. Foster Jr., may have been murdered because ‘he had intimate knowledge of what was going on’ and that Hillary Clinton may have somehow played a role in Vince’s death,” Foster’s sister, Sheila Foster Anthony, said in an op-ed published in Washington Post in May 2016.

Starr is now bringing Foster’s death back to the forefront, telling a reporter from the Daily Mail that he did not include evidence of Hillary Clinton’s alleged dressing down of Foster because he did “not want to inflict further pain” on Hillary by included it in his final report of Bill Clinton’s investments into the Whitewater real estate development, which eventually led to his impeachment for allegedly lying about an affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The report noted that FBI agents investigating Foster’s death learned that he was pushed over the edge after “Hillary attacked and humiliated him in front of other White House aides” just a week before he would take his life in 1993. The attack reportedly came over one of Foster’s legal opinions.

“Hillary put him down really, really bad in a pretty good-size meeting,” former FBI agent Coy Copeland told the Daily Mail. “She told him he didn’t get the picture, and he would always be a little hick town lawyer who was obviously not ready for the big time.”

Foster’s death was also brought back to the forefront last summer, when the Senate was considering the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. As the Washington Post noted, Kavanaugh was a rising lawyer in conservative circles in 1993 when he worked for Starr on the Clinton investigation. It was Kavanaugh who pushed to include the investigation of Foster’s death in the special counsel investigation, using the conspiracy theories that he had been murdered as a justification for Starr to investigate further.