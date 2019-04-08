‘DWTS’ Dancer Alan Bersten Says His Showmance With Alexis Ren ‘Didn’t End So Well’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer says he is 'done' with reality TV romance after his ill-fated relationship with the Instagram model.

Alan Bersten is no longer speaking to Alexis Ren. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer and the Instagram model parted ways in December after a whirlwind showmance during the 27th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. But while the duo made magic on the dance floor, things didn’t go so well behind closed doors.

In a new interview on Dancing With the Stars’alum Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, Alan Bersten admitted the end of his relationship with Alexis Ren did not end on a good note.

“She is a beautiful person, in and out, but that didn’t end up so well. So we’re not dating anymore for anyone asking.”

Bersten did not give further details on why the couple’s short-lived showmance abruptly ended last fall, just weeks after their season of the ABC reality show ended. But the DWTS pro did give some insight into his feelings about the racy shots the Sports Illustrated model and social media influencer regularly posts on Instagram, and it sounds like their separate stances on the subject didn’t help their relationship.

“We met on the show, and that is her whole career. She is a social media influencer. How could I tell her whether she should post something or not? You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person, so I don’t like that.”

While Bersten admitted he posts the occasional shirtless selfie and that it feels good to receive “awesome, positive feedback from millions of people,” he questioned if it was healthy “to get that reinforcement from people,” which is something Alexis Ren does on a regular basis.

Dancing With the Stars fans didn’t initially buy the seemingly forced romance between Alan and Alexis. After the 22-year-old model announced on camera that she was “developing feelings” for Alan Bersten early in the season, the pro dancer finally revealed he felt the same. The couple’s awkward first kiss was captured by ABC’s cameras during a horseback riding date, but they continued to dodge questions about their relationship status.

But just a few weeks after Dancing With the Stars season 27 wrapped last fall, it was clear Alexis and Alan were no longer an item. Shortly after Alan and Alexis finished in fourth place on Dancing With the Stars season 27, Bersten downplayed the romance to Entertainment Tonight.

“You know, we’re talking,” Bersten said when asked about Ren. “She’s in Japan right now and I’m about to go on tour, so we’ll see.”

The social media star also hinted at the end of the relationship in a cryptic Instagram comment two weeks after DWTS Season 27 ended. At the time, Ren was in Japan while Bersten was getting ready to hit the road for the Dancing With the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour.

“Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” Alexis Ren wrote in early December. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Last month, Alan Bersten told Us Weekly that he is no longer in contact with Alexis Ren at all.

“I haven’t spoken to her in a while. I’m not gonna lie. I’m gonna be honest.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer also vowed that he is “done” with mixing his dancing career with his dating life and that there will be no more reality TV showmances for him.

Dancing With the Stars is expected to return to ABC this fall.