‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Slams Parents In The College Admissions Scandal

People are still reeling as the college admissions scandal continues to rock Hollywood, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has some thoughts about the whole situation.

While appearing on a Los Angeles celebrity hot spot, Kyle weighed in on the controversy, and she placed the blame firmly on the shoulders of the parents involved, according to The Blast. When asked about the admissions scandal, which has implicated celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, she suggested that the kids don’t deserve to be punished for the mistakes their parents made.

“Honestly, I think it’s not fair. Those kids deserve a second chance,” Kyle said. “They’re young. I mean, if we were all judged on things we did when we were 18…”

“It was their parents, honestly,” she added. “They deserve a second chance.”

The scandal has been heating up as the second parent pleaded guilty in the scandal. Former co-chairman of law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Gordon Caplan, was one of 50 individuals accused by federal prosecutors of paying $25 million in bribes to gain admissions into colleges like Yale, University of Southern California, and Harvard.

Caplan said he was “deeply ashamed of my behavior and my actions.”

Peter Sartorio, a packaged food entrepreneur, became the first parent to plead guilty in the scandal.

Kyle has been facing challenges of her own after opening up about her shattered relationship with former BFF Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa and Kyle had a falling out on this season of the show as the cameras rolled. The end of the 12-year friendship came after Radar published a story about the ongoing puppygate drama.

Kyle accused Lisa of giving the news outlet a story about co-star Dorit, and when Kyle went to the Villa Rosa to lay out her side of the situation, the conversation quickly escalated.

Lisa denied feeding the story to Radar and told Kyle that the accusation hurt her. Lisa’s husband Ken weighed in on the argument at that point, accusing Kyle of being a bad friend. Eventually, Lisa kicked Kyle out of her house and severed the friendship.

“It didn’t have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That’s what friends do. We don’t just tell each other what the other wants to hear. That’s not friendship,” Kyle said, according to TooFab. “Contrary to some of the comments I’ve seen, Lisa and I did have a real friendship.”