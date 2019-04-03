‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Another Shocking Recast Headed To Salem

Days of our Lives viewers recently watched as the role of Stefan DiMera was recast following the departure of Tyler Christopher. Brandon Barash now holds the role, but he won’t be the only face swap happening in Salem.

According to Daily Soap Dish, the role of Vivian Alamain has also been recast. The character, who has been played off and on for decades by Louise Sorel, will now be portrayed by actress Robin Strasser. Strasser is a soap vet who has appeared on shows such as One Life To Live and Passions.

Strasser announced the news of her arrival in Salem but did not confirm that she would be stepping into the shoes of the devilish Vivian Alamain. Vivian is known for her shocking, over-the-top schemes. Some of her most memorable moments on Days of our Lives include the time she stole Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) embryo and gave birth to their son, Philip.

She also had a huge storyline in the 1990s when she faked the death of her enemy, Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell), and buried her alive. Vivian had set up a two-way radio so that she could torture Carly as she ran out of air and slowly began to drift off toward death. Luckily, Carly’s love, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), saved her at the last minute.

The last time Days of our Lives fans saw Vivian she had been shot and killed by Kate. However, just after her death, viewers watched her wake up in a room all alone, as she was seemingly given Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, which is already responsible for bringing back EJ DiMera, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

When Vivian returns to Salem, she’ll likely have a bone to pick with Kate, who will be likely horrified to see the woman she murdered return from the dead. Knowing Vivian, she’ll want revenge on her old nemesis and work toward getting it. She’ll also reunite with her son, Stefan, which should be interesting to see how she and Barash work together after stepping into the roles of mother and son.

However, many fans can’t help but wonder why Louise Sorel isn’t returning as Vivian. The outlet reports that the actress claimed she wasn’t happy when she was written off of the show but didn’t reveal why she felt that way. Fans will have to wait a while longer before they see Robin Strasser in the role, but it seems many are looking forward to having Vivian back in town.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.