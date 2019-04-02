James Corden Feels ‘Chubby’ Men In Films ‘Never Really Fall In Love’ Or ‘Never Have Sex’

James Corden recently appeared on David Tennant’s podcast. On it, he expresses how larger men aren’t looked at the same. He feels that bigger men still have a lack of opportunities when it comes to romantic leads and continue to be strongly identified with a specific character.

“If you only watch television or films, if an alien came back and they had to take a reading on planet Earth by just watching films or TV, they would imagine that if you are chubby or fat or big, you never really fall in love, you never have sex,” the BBC reported the TV host saying.

“Certainly no-one really ever finds you attractive”

“It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, people are like, ‘There isn’t a seat for you here,'” he continued.

Before becoming a household name for being a TV host, Corden started his career as an actor. His debut acting role came in 1996 playing the role of Lee in Television show, Out of Tune. In 2000, he appeared in 20 episodes of British drama, Fat Friends and went on to become a lead character in the sitcom, Gavin & Stacey for three years. Other television shows he’s appeared in includes Doctor Who and The Wrong Mans.

Aside from the television screen, he has been given some scripts to appear in some big blockbuster movies. In 2011, he played Planchet in The Three Musketeers. In 2011, he starred in Begin Again while also appearing in 2018’s Ocean’s 8.

He has played a lot of voice roles for a lot of films — Planet 51, Animals United, Norm of the North, Trolls, The Emoji Movie, Peter Rabbit, and Smallfoot. He is set to play the voice of Super Intelligence in the upcoming American action comedy film, Super Intelligence.

Corden is currently filming his role of Bustopher Jones in Cats that is set to premiere in December this year.

James’ own talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden has gone on to be a huge success and has had worldwide recognition. The American late-night talk show first aired with Corden on March 23, 2015. It has been nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards and won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Interactive Program.

James’ Instagram account has a huge following of over 4.9 million. His latest upload with Celine Dion which was taken for his Carpool Karaoke segment has achieved over 435,000 likes. Broadcasting Cable revealed that the episode with Dion will air May 20.