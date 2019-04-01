‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton Opens Up About Reconciliation With Former Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge

Cory got back together with Taylor earlier this year.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge got back together earlier this year and during an interview on April 1, ahead of his MTV special, Being Cory, the Teen Mom OG dad opened up about their reconciliation.

Speaking to People magazine, Wharton said that after working through their past issues after meeting on the set of the first season of Ex on the Beach, he and Selfridge decided to give their relationship another shot.

“Things are going good,” he told the magazine, adding that he and Selfridge never lost their initial spark.

“Taylor and I never really stopped talking after Ex On The Beach,” he continued. “We’re going on almost a year and a half. We took about two to three months off and other than that, that’s who I’ve been with.”

According to Wharton, the hardest part of deciding to give his relationship with Selfridge another shot was having to share the news with his former girlfriend, Cheyenne Floyd, who is also the mother of his 1-year-old daughter Ryder. As he explained, he informed his ex that it was time for him and Selfridge to make their relationship official and noted that she too is seeing someone.

Although Wharton and Floyd discussed the possibility of getting back together on a number of occasions last year while filming Teen Mom OG, they ultimately decided they aren’t right for one another at this point.

While Selfridge hasn’t been seen in any photos with Ryder quite yet, Wharton said she’s met his daughter and has spent time with her. That said, his ongoing co-parenting efforts with Floyd have added stress to their relationship.

“It’s definitely tricky. It’s not the easiest on Taylor, but I just do the best that I can to make her comfortable and let her know that, ‘Hey I’m only here for you,'” he explained.

Wharton went on to reveal that he learned Ryder was his child just two weeks before meeting Selfridge. So, when it comes to the dynamic he has with Floyd, Selfridge understands what happened between them.

Although Wharton and Floyd did have a short-lived romance before Ryder was born, it didn’t last and because she got serious with someone a short time later, the paternity of Ryder was unknown until after she was born.

Being Cory airs on MTV tonight, April 1 at 10 p.m. and Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV later this year for a new season.