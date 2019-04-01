Felicity Huffman Spotted Shopping With Her Daughter In The Wake Of College Admissions Scam Allegations

The 'Desperate Housewives' star will soon face a judge in the federal college bribery scandal.

Felicity Huffman is putting on a brave face just days before she’s set to appear in front of a judge in Boston to face charges in the recent federal college admissions scandal, Operation Varsity Blues. The former Desperate Housewives star was spotted in a rare outing with her daughter, Georgia Macy, while out on a shopping trip in Los Angeles over the weekend, TMZ reports.

But Huffman and her daughter weren’t buying red carpet frocks or high-end shoes during their shopping spree. Instead, the mom and daughter duo were photographed lugging the arts and crafts mainstay, Poly-fil. Huffman wore a baseball cap and a puffer vest as she strolled the streets of L.A. with her daughter, and neither of them looked very happy as they made their way to their car.

While her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, has not been charged with any crime, Felicity Huffman has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly paying college admission mastermind Rick Singer $15,000 to hook her up with a crooked test proctor to rig her daughter Sofia’s SAT scores under the guise of a donation to the Key Worldwide Foundation. Sofia Macy reportedly scored 1420 on the SAT, which was nearly 400 points over the PSAT that she took without any help.

Felicity Huffman and Daughter Out in L.A. Amid College Bribery Scandal https://t.co/b326c6fdFy via @TMZ #FelicityHuffman — the CREATIVE mix (@9_to_5_Diaries) March 31, 2019

Felicity Huffman’s fall from grace has been a fast one. The Emmy-winning actress was very involved in her daughter Sofia’s high school, according to The New York Times. Huffman reportedly joined parents’ committees and hosted fundraising galas as she used her celebrity status to support the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where eldest daughter Sofia studied theater. Huffman also taught acting workshops at the school and donated more than $20,000 to its foundation.

While more than 50 wealthy parents embroiled in the multi-million dollar Varsity Blues scam, the biggest names to come out of the scandal are Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Loughlin, best known for her roles on Netflix’s Fuller House and Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, was also spotted out and about over the weekend, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Cameras caught Loughlin as she headed to her car after a yoga session in Brentwood, but she made it clear she is not allowed to talk about her alleged involvement in the scandal.

Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, have both reportedly left USC in wake of the scandal after it was alleged that their parents paid Singer $500,000 to have them admitted to the prestigious California school as fake crew team recruits.