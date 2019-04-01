Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Surprise Rap Single About Harambe The Gorilla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just dropped a surprise rap single honoring the gorilla known as Harambe. Musk tweeted out a link to the song, titled “RIP Harambe,” on Saturday eulogizing the tragically slain primate with a heavily auto-tuned vocal track featuring the Space X executive.

Musk released the song under the non-existent rap label Emo G and hosted it using SoundCloud. The track features the lyrics “RIP Harambe / sipping on some Bombay / we on our way to heaven / Amen, Amen.”

“RIP Harambe/ smoking on some strong hay/ in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you,” he continues.

Shortly after sharing the song, he tweeted a follow-up.

“I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” he joked.

He later added in a tweet that this could be his best work.

Harambe the gorilla was killed in 2016 after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The 17-year-old silverback grabbed the boy and dragged him through his enclosure where a zoo employee shot and killed Harambe because they feared the gorilla could harm the child.

The incident was filmed by an onlooker and sparked national outrage, with people arguing over who was to blame for the gorilla’s death and whether or not the zoo should have killed the gorilla.

The zoo’s director Thane Maynard defended the zoo’s decision to kill the gorilla rather than tranquilizing it, according to The New York Times.

“The child was being dragged around,” he said. “His head was banging on concrete. This was not a gentle thing. The child was at risk.”

The boy’s family sided with the zoo, thanking them for their quick action.

“We are so thankful to the Lord that our child is safe,” the family said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks for the quick action by the Cincinnati Zoo staff. We know that this was a very difficult decision for them, and that they are grieving the loss of their gorilla.”

It has been a challenging year for Musk. Last year, he tweeted a joke about taking Tesla public for $420 a share. He later defended the tweet as an attempt at humor about marijuana. The company was fined $20 million and he was forced to step down as chairman. Shortly after that event, he smoked pot live on a podcast with Joe Rogan, drawing more ire.

In February, the Securities Exchange Commission asked a judge to hold the Tesla CEO in contempt for posting a tweet that touted inaccurate numbers of cars sold by the manufacturer.